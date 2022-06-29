ONICKS Makes ‘The Sound Of Pride’ Playlist Get ‘Louder & Prouder’ With Their Song Picks

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. And with the month wrapping up, The Sound of Pride keeps the party going beyond June, helping those who celebrated retain that spirit of jubilation — and that determination to fight for greater acceptance and tolerance — for the rest of 2022. For this installment, nonbinary indie-pop sensation ONICKS takes a break from celebrating the release of their new song with Marqui Jordan (“No Problem”) to add some inspiration to the TSOP playlist.

“This Pride season is all about making up for lost time,” ONICKS tells HollywoodLife. “It’s time for us to take back our lost moments and to simultaneously show the world that no matter how many roadblocks you throw at us, we will only get louder and prouder! I just love our community and what it is capable of.”

To say that message resonates now more than ever would ignore the constant and never-ending attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in America and across the globe. However, as shown in both ONICKS music and in their message, ONICKS and the LGBQT+ community refuses to go gently into that good night. They are legend. Hear them roar.

Marqui Jordan, “Game Boy”

ONICKS: Nothing says pride more to me than a talented, queer, humble, angel of color. Marqui and I just released our joint project, “No Problems” and I just love his music. It’s soft, sexy, and catchy!

Dorian Electra, “Adam & Steve”

Dorian’s music has inspired me to let loose as an artist. I used to be so neurotic about every single detail and their music is just so wild and unhinged. It’s like ear porn and I just want more and more! And “Personal” by Tommy Boi. Tommy Boi’s voice is just so delicious! He is really such a beautiful soul. We have been getting to know each other recently and there have been talks about a collaboration. Stay tuned!

HollywoodLife: What do you think is — or was — the overall vibe of Pride 2022?

SHOW UP AND GO OFF! This Pride season is all about making up for lost time. It’s time for us to take back our lost moments and to simultaneously show the world that no matter how many roadblocks you throw at us, we will only get louder and prouder! I just love our community and what it is capable of. Every time I attend a Pride event, you can catch me at 500%.

Pride Month is a time to give love to unsung heroes, so who deserves some more mainstream recognition?

One of my dearest friends is a queer comedian named Brandon Rogers. He has gained wild success on YouTube with his insane character sketches and he deserves MORE. The guy is just absolutely brilliant. We have had the most insane creative rants together and I have had the honor of having my music featured in several of his videos. I can’t wait for the day when I can open Netflix, and he has his own special. I will LOSE it in the best way!

What are your plans for Pride 2022? Do you have a certain tradition?

For me, Pride 2022 is all about my music. I am at this beautiful stage of my career where I have been given wonderful opportunities to perform all over for this community and I am here to deliver! My main goal is to meet as many wonderful souls as I possibly can while spreading my sound all over planet Earth. This is my new tradition and one that I am working so very hard for.

What is a Pride 2022 message you’d like to share with our readers?

Remember who YOU are. Our community is filled with so many people who are shining so bright and it can be overwhelming. When you feel lost, check in with yourself first and then lean on your community. We are here for you and you are here for us. I love you.