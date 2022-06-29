Chris Hemsworth’s Children In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’: What Scene They’re In & How It Came About

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor was a family affair! Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, 38, revealed that two of his children can be spotted in the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise, Thor: Love & Thunder. One of his 8-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan, plays a young Thor, Chris told reporter Kevin McCarthy in an interview clip released on June 27. Their part is shown at the beginning of the April 18 trailer for the film and can be seen in the below interview clip. In addition, he said his 10-year-old daughter, India, “plays the character of Love.”

"…Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had…her kids as well. That's my daughter…as well. She plays the character of Love…" Chris Hemsworth talks how special it was to have his children in #ThorLoveAndThunder. pic.twitter.com/IwCiPF8b0T — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 27, 2022

“It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” Chris gushed, adding that fans shouldn’t expect any more cameos from his kids for quite some time. “It felt sort of like a one-off fun family experience. I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special sort of experience we all had and they loved it, they had a great time,” he noted.

Chris isn’t the only star who included their offspring in Thor, which comes out July 8. “Taika [Waititi] had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie [Portman] had her kids as well,” he revealed. Taika, 46, has two daughters with his ex-wife, film producer Chelsea Winstanley: Te Hinekahu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6. Christian, 48, is the father to a 7-year-old son, Joseph, and a 17-year-old daughter, Emmeline, whom he shares with his wife, Sibi Blažić. Finally, Natalie, 41, shares son Aleph, 10, and 5-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. Chris had his children with his wife of 12 years, Elsa Pataky.

View Related Gallery Chris Hemsworth: Pics Of The Movie Star Chris Hemsworth 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019 Elsa Pataky (L) and husband and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and their sons attend the red carpet ahead of an Australian screening of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at Hoyts Cinema in Sydney, 27 June 2022. Screening of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022

Thor has been brought to life by Chris for more than 10 years, which the Aussie actor celebrated in a post on Instagram on June 27, which shared a montage of clips from the film and interview bits. “For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We’re humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “We can’t wait for you to see.”

In the video, Natalie, who plays Jane Foster in the films, gushed over Chris’ portrayal of Thor. “It’s really, really just impressive to watch him work,” she said. “He’s so committed and works so hard. He has such incredible comedic talent as well.”