Sofia Reyes Puts You In The Mood To ‘Fall In Love With Life’ With This Summer Playlist

The culture of Mexico inhabits all wakes of life. It’s in the architecture that fills its cities and towns. It’s in the food, made from a passion for flavor and tradition. It’s in the expression of its artists and the curiosity of its thinkers and scientists. It’s in the fearlessness of those who would hold the powerful accountable and those who ensure the old ways get handed down to a new generation. The one connecting thread to all these aspects is “Por Amor,” for the love. And when one is talking about love and Mexico – especially when it comes to music – one must mention Sofia Reyes.

“I am incredibly proud of my Mexican roots and heritage – it’s the core of who I am,” Sofia said when announcing her partnership with Tequila Don Julio for the brand’s 80th year. As part of the celebration, Tequila Don Julio honored 80 inspiring Mexicans, published on TIME.com, who are shaping contemporary culture through their crafts all for one reason: Por Amor. While perusing the list, Sofia has picked a few songs that would go well with that Don Julio you’ve poured in tribute to these trailblazers.

Sofia Reyes x The Change, “24/7”

Sofia: So I picked “24/7” from my latest album, Mal de Amores, because I think it’s my favorite song of the album at this point. It’s a very beautiful positive song, talking about love. It’s a very light energy, [and a] very light message.

Bad Bunny x Las Marias, “Otro Atardecer”

This song is my favorite song at the moment. I just listen to it on repeat. I feel like the vibe is so amazing. When I listen to the song, it makes me happy. I picture myself with a tequila cocktail on a beach, something with Don Julio Blanco. It’s definitely a vibe.

Alex Serra, “Outer Space”

This has been one of my favorite songs since I discovered it two years ago, and it reminds me of this person that I liked so much. I heard it in a state where I was falling in love, and it brings me back to that state, which I think is beautiful. I believe in wanting to feel like I’m in love, you know, with life or with someone you know constantly. There’s [just] something about it. When this song comes up, I just want to pour myself some Don Julio Añejo, light some candles and let the song take me there.

Los Angeles Azules x Sofia Reyes x Esteman, “Esa Parte de Mi”

I love this song. It just came out, and it’s a cumbia, a traditional cumbia with Los Angeles Azules. It just makes me happy. I think cumbia automatically makes you happy. Just add a couple of short tequila glasses with ice and pour some Don Julio Reposado, and we’re in heaven.

Rosalia, “Diablo”

It’s a song that I really, really like. It’s a bit different from the other songs that I picked. It’s super edgy and super cool. I love the words that she uses and the topic. I just feel like it’s really, really, really cool.

