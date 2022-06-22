The Situation Reveals Why Things Got ‘Heated’ With Angelina On New ‘Jersey Shore’ Season

Angelina Pivarnick’s divorce drama takes a toll on her relationship with her fellow Jersey Shore roommates on season 5B of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “When your decisions start to affect me and my family and my friends, that’s when I start to step in,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “You guys get to see how myself and all of us navigate things getting really, really messy in the streets and how we eventually try to overcome it at the end of the season.”

In a trailer for the upcoming episodes, Mike and Angelina can be seen getting into a major fight, with Mike accusing her of having “multiple side pieces” amidst her split from Chris Larangeira. Mike said he and Angelina are on “better terms” now, but admitted that things “were really heated for quite some time” between them. Jenni “JWoww” Farley confirmed this, adding, “We were kind of seeing things being brought to light that we were told [about] differently. Some of us were personally offended and we kind of aired it out.”

The last two seasons of Jersey Shore featured major lows for Angelina and Chris, who married in Nov. 2019 and split for good in Feb. 2022. Amidst the breakup drama, a report also surfaced that Angelina was the one to leak audio of the speech that JWoww, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese made at her wedding. Angelina was offended by the speech and it led to months of her not talking to the other three women. Jwoww confirmed that the alleged leak was “brought up” while they filmed season 5B, but we’ll have to wait and see if it makes it to air!

View Related Gallery 'Jersey Shore' Cast Then & Now: Photos Of The Transformation Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885256s) Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino, Sammi Sweatheart Giancola, Pauly Delvecchio, Ronnie Magro, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick Jersey Shore - 2009 Mtv USA TV Portrait

Meanwhile, fans are wondering whether or not the possibility of an Angelina and Vinny Guadagnino hookup may finally happen now that the two are both single. “I’m here for it,” JWoww confirmed, while Deena added, “It’s never off the table.” Mike even hinted that the storyline between Vinny and Angelina is one we’ll see this season, telling us, “The stars are aligned for them, so you guys are going to see what happens!”

This year marks 13 years of Jersey Shore, and the cast isn’t planning on going anywhere any time soon. “We’ve turned 15 minutes of fame into 15 years,” Mike joked. “We’re like 20 years younger than some of those [Bravo] Housewives, so as long as the fans continue to watch us, we’re going to continue to make some awesome, entertaining TV!” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on June 23 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.