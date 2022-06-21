Stormi Webster, 4, Sweetly Makes Mom Kylie Jenner Coffee In Adorable Video: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, documented her daughter Stormi Webster, 4, making her a cup of coffee on Monday, June 20. The makeup mogul shared videos to her Instagram Stories of Stormi standing at a coffee maker with an empty cup preparing Kylie’s morning pick-me-up. Stormi was so attentive to her task as Kylie captured the sweet moment from behind. “Loves to make me coffee,” Kylie wrote on the first video.

In the next video, Stormi continues the coffee-making process for her mama and can be heard saying, “I’m gonna make two for you.” Kylie, who shares her adorable little girl with rapper Travis Scott, 31, responds, “Thank you baby.” Stormi then announces to her mom that the coffee needs three more creams, but Kylie disagrees. “Three more creams? I only want two,” The Kardashians star says.

“Alright,” Stormi responds. The 4-year-old didn’t sound too pleased about that, but she apparently listened to her mom and kept it at two creamers only. During all this, Kylie randomly captured videos of her mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, hanging out inside the house. Maybe Stormi whipped up a cup of Joe for Corey too!

Kylie loves to document special moments with her daughter on Instagram. On June 8, the mom of two took Stormi shopping for her own makeup at a nearby Ulta beauty store. After Stormi told her mom how excited she was, the mommy-daughter duo went inside and came across Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Stormi told Kylie her products were “So beautiful,” and the little one picked out an item and put it into a shopping cart.

Although Stormi frequently appears on Kylie’s social media, her baby brother is a much different story. Kylie still hasn’t even revealed the name of her and Travis’ 4-month-old son. Kylie did, however, share a quick glimpse of her son in a Father’s Day tribute to Travis, who laid in bed with both kids in the adorable photo. Kylie placed a brown heart over her youngest child’s face to protect his privacy.