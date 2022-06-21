Jada Michael Makes Sure You ‘Know Your Worth’ With Her Songs For ‘The Sound Of Pride

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. This time, R&B singer, songwriter, and sensation Jada Michael takes over to add a couple of tracks to the ongoing playlist. ‘

“Seeing representation in the media or pride flags on logos feels validating,” Jada tells HollywoodLife when reflecting on the attitudes this Pride Month, “but the positive emotion is often fleeting. As I celebrate myself and my community, part of me also fears for our safety. Outside of the parades and festivals, there are so many people that are still enduring abuse. So for me, Pride 2022’s vibe hits the whole damn spectrum: Fear, mourning, joy but most of all, hope.”

Hope is what her fans feel since Jada is preppping “Go,” a song that should be in rotation at every late-night dance part and summer hang sesh. Jada first really burst out in 2020 with her track “Freak,” which established her as a confident force of nature, one who spreads a “body-positive, sex-positive, and self-positive presence underscored by an inimitable alternative R&B brew,” per Music All Access.

Get ready to add her new music to your summer playlists. In the meantime, here’s her pick for The Sound of Pride.

Blood Orange, “You’re Not Good Enough”

Jada: For me, this song is about RELEASE. Knowing your worth and moving away when you’re receiving less than you deserve. Almost every queer person I know could use a bit of this energy.

Emily King, “Remind Me”

Words can’t really capture how this song makes me feel. I cry happy tears almost every time I hear it. For astrology heads — yes, I’m a Cancer [laughs]. Let’s just call it a rush of joy! I hope anyone reading this will go listen to this song and find their own meaning. Emily King is f-cking brilliant.

HollywoodLife: What do you think is the vibe of Pride 2022?

Pride has massive importance to me, meaning that all emotions involving it run deep, which can be complicated. Part of me glows in the light of the progress we have made. Seeing representation in the media or pride flags on logos feels validating, but the positive emotion is often fleeting. As I celebrate myself and my community, part of me also fears for our safety. Outside of the parades and festivals, there are so many people that are still enduring abuse. So for me, Pride 2022’s vibe hits the whole damn spectrum: Fear, mourning, joy but most of all, hope.

We’ve been asking people about their unsung heroes this Pride Month. Is there anyone you’d like to get more mainstream recognition this year?

Each and everyone, and not just this year or this time of year, I mean full integration into our education system. Full transparency — my knowledge of our community’s true history pales in comparison to my knowledge of old cis men who did everything in their power to eliminate LGBTQIA+ people, which is, obviously, total BS. I know more about our pioneers through RuPaul’s Drag race than my school system. We’re long overdue for full access to our history – it’s what the new generation not only deserves but will soon demand.

What do you have planned for June (and the rest of 2022?)

June has been focused on my [upcoming] single “Go” and its accompanying music video, which I’m crazy excited about! Directing and styling my first simple visual was way more of a task than I realized, but I couldn’t be happier. Expressing myself through the process has been incredibly fulfilling. Sharing that side of myself is long overdue.

Do you have a Pride 2022 message to share with the Hollywood Life audience?

Thank you first, Hollywood Life, for the platform to share my authentic self. It’s a rare opportunity that I cherish deeply. To the queer audience: there is someone out there who loves you for who you are, and they will find you. You, as you are, are a gift from the universe.