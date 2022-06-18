Kylie Jenner Stuns In Black Leather Mini Skirt & Plunging Top For Night Out: Photos

Kylie Jenner has developed into one of the most glamorous fashionistas after learning from the best: her sisters! The KarJenner beauty, 22, took to her Instagram on Friday night, June 17, to share a set of incredible photos of herself looking like she just stepped off the cover of a magazine. Rocking a black leather mini skirt, sparkling pink pumps and a dark jacket, the mother of two was every inch the sassy social media star. Kylie captioned the snap, which can be seen here, “last night.”

The IG offering comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott in February. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis gave birth to their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Photos Kylie Jenner launches a limited-edition sunglasses range with eyewear company Quay Australia - and wears a faux pixie cut. The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection - comprised of 4 styles and 11 skis - will be available from July 11 at http://www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 (USD) each. Kylie, who personally designed the sunglasses alongside the Quay Australia team, said: "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans." Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond said: "We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate." *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: QUAY AUSTRALIA/SPLASH NEWS Pictured: Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL1528162 280617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights Kylie Jenner departs Stassie Karanikolaou and Zack Bia's joint birthday party on June 8, 2022. She wore baggy pants and a plunging silver top.

Kylie was also in her feels about being a parent this past Mother’s Day. She shared a slew of photos and clips of her baby girl Stormi and one of her son’s hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. As mentioned, his name is also a mystery, although at one point they had decided to call him Wolf Webster. However, weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it.