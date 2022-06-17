Selena Gushes Over Being Invited To Britney Spears’ Wedding: ‘Really Happy For Her’

Selena Gomez, 29, revealed that she had a blast at Britney Spears‘ June 2022 wedding! Selena took to the Jimmy Kimmel talk show on June 16 to talk about how honored she was to be invited to Britney’s intimate ceremony where she married Sam Asghari.

During the interview, Selena wore an elegant strapless emerald green gown, and was joined by fellow Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. “A Thursday wedding … doesn’t that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?” Jimmy jokingly quipped, to which Selena chuckled and responded “I wouldn’t know.” She then added, “I am really happy for her. It was beautiful.”

At the wedding, the “Come and Get It” singer stunned in a royal blue jumpsuit and open toed heels. She was joined by stars Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, and fellow pop icon Madonna. Jimmy then asked what kind of food they served at the wedding, to which Selena replied while giggling that the guests were served “finger foods”.

This wasn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star publicly talked about Britney’s wedding. On her Instagram story on June 11, Selena posted a heartfelt message to the legendary pop star. “Congrats Britney!! So honored to have been part of you wedding day. Love you!!,” she lovingly captioned.

Although the wedding was a night to remember for everyone involved, an unfortunate incident occurred with her ex-husband Jason Alexander. He was arrested after trespassing in her home and attempting to crash her wedding the day of the ceremony. Fortunately, he has apprehended by law enforcement, and the “Toxic” singer now has a restraining order against her former husband.

After the terrifying ordeal, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife that Britney’s entire security team had been fired. “The fact that Jason got onto her property at all is completely unacceptable. The second he stepped foot on her property he should have been thrown off the property, not allowed to walk around and inside of her house. No one should be able to get that close to her, or her home, period. To make matters worse, this was on her wedding day,” the insider stated.