Britney Spears Fires Security Team After Ex Crashes Wedding: She’s ‘Relieved’ He’s Being Charged

Britney Spears, 40, made sure to let go of her entire security team when they somehow let her ex Jason Alexander, who briefly married her in 2004, crash her wedding and get inside her home, a source close to the pop star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. The singer’s one-time husband was arrested and charged with felony stalking after police responded to a trespassing report during the shocking incident, which took place shortly before she exchanged vows with Sam Asghari.
“Britney is relieved that Jason has been charged with felony stalking and that the courts see the severity of the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “The thought of him being out on the loose right now terrifies her. However, she feels safer in her new home than she did in her previous home.”
“Her new place is in a gated community within a gated community, meaning that anyone trying to access the property would have to get through two separate checkpoints,” the source continued. “This was one of the major draws on the property. She wanted to have the most security that she could have and her new home offers that. Britney’s team is doing everything that they can to make sure that Jason will never get anywhere even remotely close to Britney again.”
“Britney has always had fears about stalkers so the fact that Jason was able to get onto her property like that beyond creeped her out, she’s so happy she will never have to spend another night there,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “There were a lot of reasons that she wanted to move, to get a fresh start and to be closer to her boys. But also, the added layer of security at her new place is a big help for her peace of mind.”
The “…Baby One More Time” crooner is also concerned about her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who live with their dad Kevin Federline. “Britney‘s a mom so, of course, her immediate thought was how this situation would affect her boys but luckily there are very safe and very well cared for and well-protected whether they’re with her or with Kevin,” the second insider added.
Despite the incident, Britney and Sam went ahead with their wedding smoothly and had a great time among many celebrity guests, including Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Paris Hilton. They both shared gorgeous pics from the event to social media shortly after along with loving messages. “Wow!!! holy crap!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!!,” Britney exclaimed in one of the messages.