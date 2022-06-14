Britney Spears Fires Security Team After Ex Crashes Wedding: She’s ‘Relieved’ He’s Being Charged

Britney Spears, 40, made sure to let go of her entire security team when they somehow let her ex Jason Alexander, who briefly married her in 2004, crash her wedding and get inside her home, a source close to the pop star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. The singer’s one-time husband was arrested and charged with felony stalking after police responded to a trespassing report during the shocking incident, which took place shortly before she exchanged vows with Sam Asghari.

“Britney is relieved that Jason has been charged with felony stalking and that the courts see the severity of the situation,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “The thought of him being out on the loose right now terrifies her. However, she feels safer in her new home than she did in her previous home.”

“Her new place is in a gated community within a gated community, meaning that anyone trying to access the property would have to get through two separate checkpoints,” the source continued. “This was one of the major draws on the property. She wanted to have the most security that she could have and her new home offers that. Britney’s team is doing everything that they can to make sure that Jason will never get anywhere even remotely close to Britney again.”