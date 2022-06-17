Pete Davidson Thought Reign Disick’s Real Name Was ‘Raymond’, According To Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson thought Reign Disick's name was "Raymond," as reported by a Tweet by Kim Kardashian on June 17.

By:
June 17, 2022 4:42PM EDT
Pete Davidson Reign Disick
View gallery
Scott Disick was seen leaving his hotel with his kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in New York, NY.Pictured: Reign Disick,Scott Disick,Mason DisickRef: SPL5028851 280918 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Scott Disick takes son Mason shopping at James Perse at the celebrity hot spot Malibu Cross Creek Mall. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Scott Disick is one happy dad as we catch the star spending time with his 3 kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign in Miami. Scott frolics in the water with his daughter Penelope and youngest son Reign (who wears a Squid Games mask) meanwhile Mason relaxes on a beach chair. Pictured: Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick BACKGRID USA 22 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock/247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

It looks like Pete Davidson got confused by Scott Disicks many monikers for his children! Apparently, Kourtney‘s ex refers to his youngest son Reign as “Raymond” so often that Pete genuinely thought that was the child’s real name!

Scott and Reign Disick
Scott Disick and his son Reign (247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com)

“Funny fact: Pete thought Reign’s name was Raymond for the longest time because that’s what @ScottDisick
calls him all the time,” Kim Kardashian Tweeted on June 17, followed by a laughing emoji.

Despite the humorous slip up, the King of Staten Island star has been well supported by his girlfriend recently. He announced his departure from legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in May 2022, a decision which Kim thinks is best for him, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

“Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” stated the insider.

“She knows he’s been toying with the idea of leaving since before they started dating, but she thinks he made the right call to bow out now. He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now,” they added. Maybe with all this free time, Pete will be better able to remember everyone’s name!

Pete Davidson with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Kim also showed her support for Pete’s decision in a more personal way following news of his exit. “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” she gushed on her Instagram story. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

Kim and Pete met when she was a host on SNL, and the two kissed during a scene. Kim reportedly felt a spark between the two, and after Pete didn’t show up to her after party, she contacted a producer on the show for his number. She received the digits and then texted him, and the rest is history.

More From Our Partners

ad