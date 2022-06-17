Pete Davidson Thought Reign Disick’s Real Name Was ‘Raymond’, According To Kim Kardashian

It looks like Pete Davidson got confused by Scott Disick‘s many monikers for his children! Apparently, Kourtney‘s ex refers to his youngest son Reign as “Raymond” so often that Pete genuinely thought that was the child’s real name!

“Funny fact: Pete thought Reign’s name was Raymond for the longest time because that’s what @ScottDisick

calls him all the time,” Kim Kardashian Tweeted on June 17, followed by a laughing emoji.

Despite the humorous slip up, the King of Staten Island star has been well supported by his girlfriend recently. He announced his departure from legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in May 2022, a decision which Kim thinks is best for him, an EXCLUSIVE SOURCE told HollywoodLife.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: Photos Of The Power Couple

“Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” stated the insider.

“She knows he’s been toying with the idea of leaving since before they started dating, but she thinks he made the right call to bow out now. He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now,” they added. Maybe with all this free time, Pete will be better able to remember everyone’s name!

Kim also showed her support for Pete’s decision in a more personal way following news of his exit. “In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” she gushed on her Instagram story. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!”

Kim and Pete met when she was a host on SNL, and the two kissed during a scene. Kim reportedly felt a spark between the two, and after Pete didn’t show up to her after party, she contacted a producer on the show for his number. She received the digits and then texted him, and the rest is history.