Tupac Shakur Siblings: Everything To Know About His Step-Brothers & Sisters

Tupac Shakur is still considered one of the best rappers ever even 25 years after his death. The East Harlem native, who was born in 1971, became a hip hop star after getting involved with the Digital Underground in the early-1990s and then releasing his own solo music. His iconic albums like All Eyez On Me and Me Against The World stood out for putting a spotlight on injustices such as police brutality and the struggle of young Black men.

Tupac also made a name for himself in Hollywood with a veritable acting career. He starred in Nothing But Trouble, Juice, Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson and Above The Rim. He also had a number of celebrity friends like Mike Tyson, Rosie Perez and Snoop Dogg. His close brotherhood with Biggie Smalls was put to the test and then severed after Tupac blamed Biggie and Puff Daddy for orchestrating a shooting in 1994 where Tupac was shot five times. Sadly, two years later, Tupac was gunned down and murdered in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 in a still unsolved crime.

Although much is known about Tupac and his public life, the late rapper kept quite low key and little is known about his private life. However, he had a strong relationship with his family, including several siblings. Keep reading to find out all about the people Tupac called his brothers and sisters.

Half-Sister Sekyiwa Shakur

Tupac had a buddy while growing up in the name of his half-sister Sekyiwa Shakur, who was born two years after Tupac to their mother Afeni Shakur. The half-siblings were undoubtedly close, as Tupac even named Sekyiwa, who went by “Set”, in some of his songs.

Set has kept a low profile herself, as not much is known about Tupac’s half-sister, although she opened up a bit in an interview with AllHipHop. “I kind of like my privacy. Because [as seen with] my brother, his real name was his stage name, he couldn’t escape into a private world. I didn’t want my identity out there,” she explained, before revealing why she still keeps his jacket and Rolex watch. “Soon as I got to California and saw one of his jackets, I wrapped my arms around it. I still have that coat. I have one of his Rolex bracelets, and I had it promised to give to one of my children.”

Step-brother Mopreme Shakur

Mopreme Shakur, (born Maurice Harding) is Tupac’s step-brother. Mopreme’s father Mutulu remarried Tupac’s mother Afeni after he gave birth to Mopreme with his ex wife Sharan Harding. The siblings were pretty tight, as Mopreme was a rapper as well, calling himself Wycked and Konami while performing with Tupac and other groups such as Tony! Toni! Tone!. His first collaboration with Tupac was on the single “Papaz Song” from Tupac’s 1993 album. Mopreme was part of Tupac’s group Thug Life, as well as a member of the group Outlawz. He now works in film production, writing, and composing.

Half-Sister Takerra Allen

Takerra Allen shared the same father as Tupac, and although she never met her half-brother, she holds a special place in her heart for him, as they exchanged a few letters and she had a chance to speak with him while he was incarcerated in New York in 1995.

“It’s always bittersweet,” she told XXL about the anniversary of Tupac’s death. “It’s always good when I go on the Internet, radio, Facebook and people are playing his music and they’re talking about him every time his birthday or anniversary comes around. That’s the sweet part, but it’s also a deep thing knowing he’s gone and not coming back and knowing there hasn’t been no real closure to what happened to him.”

She added, “Every year that passes, it hurts my family a little more. We wish there would be some kind of justice, but it’s good to know that people still remember him and love him.”

Godbrother Yaki Kadafi

Tupac’s mother Afeni was a member of the Black Panthers and became close with co-members Sekou Odinga and his wife Yaasmyn Fula. The two women would go on to live together for a period of time, and Sekou and Yaasmyn’s son Yaki Kadafi would end up becoming pals with Tupac.

The young boys became so close that they ended up considering each other godbrothers. Yaki even reportedly visited Tupac every day he was in prison. The two planned on starting the Outlawz after Tupac was released from prison, however they never got the chance as Yaki was in the car behind Tupac when he was gunned down in Las Vegas. Two months after the murder, Yaki was shot and found dead in an apartment building in New Jersey.