Lori Loughlin Says ‘It’s Still Hard’ To Believe Bob Saget Is Gone During Live Chat With John Stamos

Lori Loughlin shared her thoughts — and solemn feelings — with Full House co-star John Stamos on a recent Instagram Live chat as they discussed the tragic passing of their former co-star Bob Saget. In addition to discussing how much they missed him, she also shared how the fan response has been “heartwarming,” considering how many people out there missed him as well.

“People I don’t know coming up to me and saying, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ and people talking to me about how much Bob meant to them,” she explained. “He was everyone’s dad, he was part of everyone’s childhood… it’s still hard for me to believe that Bob is gone.”

At another point in the chat, Lori and John — along with John Mayer and John Ross — talked about Bob’s musical talents, as Stamos noted how the beloved actor was “more musically talented than what one would think.”

View Related Gallery Full House Celebrates 34 Anniversary: See Then & Now Cast Photos Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884859t) David Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate Olsen, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos Full House - 1989 Lorimar/Warner Bros USA TV Portrait

“[His wife] Kelly [Rizzo] was so kind to give me one of Bob’s guitars,” the actor shared. “If I was throwing a birthday party or he was over my house for something, he would love to jam… I have a great video of Bob singing ‘Imagine.'”

Mayer, a talented musician himself, nodded in agreement, noting how Bob “really played like a musician when he played. The song might have been funny but the performance was completely sincere.”

Ross added, “He never missed a chance to see some new music… he was a musical soul.”

The friends came together virtually to commemorate Bob’s life and also promote the release of Netflix’s Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which was released Friday.

“He always wanted a Netflix special,” Ross said at one point during the live stream. “I don’t think anyone’s funeral has been on TV since Lady Diana died, so the fact that it’s happening now for Bob is kinda bittersweet, but I think he’d be proud of it.”

“The proceeds are going to causes that are important to Bob,” he continued, referencing the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Bob devoted his life to after his sister Gay died of the disease in 1994. “I hope people feel a little bit better after they watch it because I know I felt a little better.”

“He would’ve bragged about this for a long time,” Mayer jokingly added.