John Mayer Says He Woke Up ‘Crying Like A Baby’ After Dreaming About Bob Saget

John Mayer, 44, has opened up about the time he was startled awake in tears after dreaming of his late friend, actor and comedian Bob Saget. “The other night, I had a dream and I woke up crying because I saw Bob,” the Grammy-winning musician said in Netflix’s special for Bob, Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute, which premiered on June 10, per People. “It was young Bob, and we were about to go into a restaurant. And I knew and he didn’t know. I looked right at him and said, ‘You gotta know how much I love you.’ He went, ‘Yeah, I know. Fine.'”

John then recalled hearing Bob’s voice encouraging him to go back to sleep after the emotional dream. “I remember I had to go back to sleep because I had something very important the next day, and I said out loud, ‘I love you, Bob, but I gotta go back to sleep.’ And I heard him say, ‘Go back to sleep, go back to sleep. You have to go back to sleep. You have to. You’ve got stuff tomorrow. You’ve gotta go back to sleep,'” he stated.

Later on in the special, he opened up about their special friendship. “I got to have my own unique relationship with him and I think he had his own unique relationship with me because I wasn’t a comic,” the Dead & Company musician noted. “Bob liked me because I was already kind of a poet… I speak in useless metaphors that only makes sense to me but Bob would do that in ways that only made sense to him and for some reason it was just like, ‘Yeah, you’re with me.'”

Bob unexpectedly died of trauma to the head on January 9 while sleeping in an Orlando, Fla. hotel room. He had performed a stand-up show just hours before. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his family told HollywoodLife following the confirmation of his cause of death. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.” Bob left behind wife, Kelly Rizzo, 42. Kelly and Bob had no children together, but she was the stepmom of Bob’s daughters, twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.

After John heard of Bob’s passing, he took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures of himself with Bob and a note of remembrance. “My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder. His love for those around him was always accounted for. He was deep and wide and vast, and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide,'” John recalled of the Fuller House star. “The man had range. I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go. I knew he was the realest thing. I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving. And I have more to say so please let me do like one more of these, okay? It’s just the way it’s gonna be.”

On January 12, four days after Bob died, John and comedian Jeff Ross picked up Bob’s car from the LAX Airport and live-streamed the emotional task. “I’ve just never known a human being on this Earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life,” John said about the comedian. He continued, “Everyone is so aware how universal Bob’s love for people was that nobody wants to step on anyone else’s toes. And the fear for me is that everyone, out of respect, demurs and defers and that’s just because people understand how important their personal relationship with Bob was. The biggest fear would be talking about the love of Bob in a way that would supersede someone else’s love of Bob.”