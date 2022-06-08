Joe Giudice Hits On Ex-Wife Teresa’s Soon-To-Be Sister-In-Law With Flirty Message

Joe Giudice is single and ready to mingle! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum took to his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice‘s Instagram, seeing to a photo of her and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ two sisters, Veronica and Jennifer.

“Is the tall one married?” Joe, 50, wrote under a photo of Teresa, 50, posing with her two soon-to-be-sister-in-laws, whom she affectionally called “sisters in love” in the caption.

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#50 #birthdaycelebrations #balloonsdecor.”

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice & Family -- PICS Teresa Giudice with daughters Gia and Milania Style360 During the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl Fashion Show, New York, America - 12 Sep 2013 EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Joe isn’t shy about shooting his single shot online, as he recently commented “Sexy” on a bikini pic of Teresa’s RHONJ co-star and longtime friend Dolores Catania in Dec. 2021. Dolores rocked a skimpy purple bikini and sunglasses while on the beach in her photo that she shared on Dec. 19.

Joe has also known Dolores for a long time. We wonder what Tre thought about that!

The flirtatious comments come after Joe broke up with his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi in Dec. 2021 after dating for about a year. The reality alum admitted he has a lot of plans for upcoming projects and was looking to spend more time with his family, after he was deported to his native country of Italy in 2019, following fraud charges.

Being busy with work and attempting to move back to the United States appear to be the main reasons that things just didn’t pan out between the reality star and his girlfriend. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” he told People at the time. “I just honestly don’t have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I’m more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family.” Joe also teased that he “has been keeping loaded with new exciting projects.”

Even though the relationship didn’t work out with Daniela, Joe doesn’t seem like he has any hard feelings, and even seemed to suggest that they could possibly reunite in the future. “It was great while it lasted with Daniela and we will see what the future will bring. I’m just more concentrated on everything else right now,” he said.