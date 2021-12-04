Interview

‘RHONJ’ Star Joe Giudice Split From Girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi: ‘I Don’t Have Time’ For Romance

joe giudice
Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock
Giudice Family celebrates Gia's 12th Birthday at Space Odyssey USA in Englewood, NJ Pictured: Teresa Giudice,Audriana Giudice,Joe giudice,Teresa Giudice Audriana Giudice Joe giudice Kim Depaola Melissa Gorga Antonia Gorga Jennifer Dalton Gino Gorga Joe Giudce Gabriella Giudice Pete Giudice Joe Giudice Gia Giudice Joe Gorga JR Melissa GOrga atmosphere Joe Gorga Jr Ref: SPL478484 120113 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Joe Giudice and Teresa GiudiceThe Point Foundation's 4th Annual Point Honors New York Gala, New York, America - 04 Apr 2011
Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice 'Fabulicious! Fast and Fit' book signing at Books and Books, Coral Gables, Florida, America - 09 Jun 2012
Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice 'Fabulicious! Fast and Fit' book signing at Books and Books, Coral Gables, Florida, America - 09 Jun 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star explained why things didn’t work out in his most recent relationship, but he has big plans.

Sometimes things just don’t work out! Joe Giudice and his girlfriend of one year Daniela Fittipaldi have broken up, as the star told People in an interview on Friday December 3. The 49-year-old RHONJ star admitted that he has a lot of plans for upcoming projects and was looking to spend more time with his family, after he was deported to his native country of Italy in 2019, following fraud charges.

Being busy with work and attempting to move back to the United States appear to be the main reasons that things just didn’t pan out between the reality star and his girlfriend. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” he told People. “I just honestly don’t have the time or headspace for a relationship right now. I’m more focused on work and getting back to the U.S. so that I can see my family.” Joe also teased that he “has been keeping loaded with new exciting projects.”

Even though the relationship didn’t work out with Daniela, Joe doesn’t seem like he has any hard feelings, and even seemed to suggest that they could possibly reunite in the future. “It was great while it lasted with Daniela and we will see what the future will bring. I’m just more concentrated on everything else right now,” he said.

Joe explained why things didn’t work out with his girlfriend in a new interview. (Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Season 8 -- PICS

Before Daniela, Joe was married to RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, 49, for 20 years. The pair divorced in 2020, and it being finalized was featured in a March 2021 episode of the reality show. After splitting up, Joe spoke about his relationship with Teresa in an April 2021 interview with Us Weekly. “I don’t really miss being married,” he said at the time. “She’s with her new guy and everything. Why would I want to go back to that?…There’s a lot of other women out there.”

Teresa got engaged to her “new guy” Luis Ruelas in October 2021. Joe supported his ex-wife getting remarried in an interview with Page Six. “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,” he said. “I think they moved a bit quick into this romance, but I’m glad she found her true love and wish them all the best.”