Amy Schumer & Husband Chris Fischer Kiss On Her 41st Birthday In Rare PDA Photos

Happy belated birthday to Amy Schumer! The comedian posted a series of photos from her 41st birthday celebration, including some sweet PDA photos, which you can see here, with her husband of four years, Chris Fischer, 42, a few days after the party on Sunday, June 5. Amy rang in the celebration with a birthday extravaganza at New York’s TWA Hotel with her hubby and friends.

Amy really dressed for the party’s classic airline theme, with a bright red flight attendant’s outfit, similar to the ones that you’d expect to see on a classic airline in the 60s. Chris went for a more comfortable look with a white robe with a matching red-and-white-striped towel around his waist, as they relaxed by the pool! In one picture, he just wrapped his arm around his wife, and in another he gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Other than her husband, Amy posted tons of photos with her friends who helped her celebrate her birthday! Some of the pals, included Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Alex Moffat. Her Life And Beth co-star Yamaneika Saunders was also in attendance! Amy joked about avoiding her birthday with a cheeky Instagram caption. “Had the best 2nd 40Th birthday ever at the TWA Hotel,” she wrote. It really looked like the party was a total blast, and the Trainwreck actress even posted videos of herself and her friends dancing outside the hotel to her Instagram Story.

While it’s been an undoubtedly busy year for Amy (including hosting the Oscars), she has mostly kept photos of her husband, whom she shares a 3-year-old son with, private! Amy also revealed that she went through liposuction, and now, she weighs 170 pounds! After undergoing the procedure, Amy hasn’t been shy about showing off great she feels! The comic posed for a photo in a black corset in early May! “Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family,” she wrote in a caption. “I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go.”