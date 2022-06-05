Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Short Babydoll Dress 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence made sure to get a little me time in after welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February. The gorgeous Oscar winner, 31, enjoyed some solo retail therapy in Santa Monica on Saturday, June 4 and she looked absolutely incredible while doing so! Rocking a babydoll dress by Dôen, Jennifer stepped out for a lovely, sunny day in the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.

Pairing the high-end gown with a simple choker necklace and fresh set of white sneakers, the Don’t Look Up star looked ready for summer. She kept her trademark sandy blonde tresses long and loose with a part in the middle as she went virtually makeup free. With her phone in one hand and a luxury yellow duffle bag in the other, Jennifer was ready to get down for some serious shopping!

After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and wed in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island with a gaggle of famous friends. The happy couple became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have yet to be revealed, although Ellen DeGeneres may have let the secret slip!

View Related Gallery Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney: See Photos Of The Couple Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”