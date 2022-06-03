Maria Menounos Rocks Bright White String Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Pool: Photo

Maria Menounos is kicking off summer on a great note and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old showed off her fabulous figure in a crisp white string bikini while lounging on a float in the pool. Maria accessorized her string bikini with a straw beach hat and oversized sunglasses.

Maria posted a slideshow of photos in the bikini to her Instagram with the caption, “It’s warmin up!!! These @frontgate are my favorite floats ever. I love laying in them so I can always dip my leg in and cool off! They’re the best investment because they last forever and are so comfortable also love the big cup holders for my drinks!”

Just one day later, Maria posted a photo of herself a bit more covered up as she wore a cropped black leather moto jacket with a white T-shirt, leggings, and Dr. Martens combat boots. She was at the airport when she posted the photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Travel fit! This leather jacket makes it easy to travel in style – it elevates every outfit! Even when I’m just wearing leggings and a t-shirt.”

View Related Gallery Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"<P><B>Ref: SPL1336080 180816 </B><BR />Picture by: Splash News<BR /></P><P><B>Splash News and Pictures</B><BR />Los Angeles:310-821-2666<BR />New York:212-619-2666<BR />London:870-934-2666<BR />photodesk@splashnews.com<BR /></P> Newlywed Bachelor star JoJo Fletcher looks stunning in a plethora of sexy swimsuits, which she has designed and modeled for Cupshe. The 31-year-old reality star, who wed Jordan Rodgers in California earlier in May, shows of her immaculate tanned physique in a series of ensembles, which retail for around $40 each and are from the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher collection. The photoshoot is set by a pool in a beautiful desert-style mansion in Santorini, where she went on her honeymoon. JoJo told DailyMail.com that she was a natural fit for the brand. She said: ‘Beach vacations are my absolute favorite so when Cupshe approached me about doing a swim collab with them it was instantly an exciting opportunity for me. ‘Back when I had my clothing line Fletch, swimwear was such a hit so to be able to dip my toes back in and design quality swimwear that was more affordable and inclusive to all different styles was something I knew I wanted to be a part of.’ Of all the Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher suits, she likes the monokini the best. 'I love all of the pieces we created and also love that the collection encompasses many different styles & "moods" if you will. I keep getting drawn back to the black deep plunge monokini though. It is that perfect simple, yet sexy one piece that would look killer on anyone.' She also said the white swimsuit she wore in Santorini was made with her honeymoon in mind. 'I loved being able to incorporate two looks that would fit within the bridal theme. I was inspired by having these pieces be both romantic and playful (adding the bows and belts) while also having one that was a little more sexy as a one piece with a high leg and a low back,' she shared. 'The fabric we found has the most beautiful monochromatic patterned texture that gives that perfect detail while keeping it classic all white.' Speaking about her wedding, JoJo added: 'I was so excited. It was a little crazy with final planning details and remodeling a house. 'I had to keep having to

Maria continued to write, “Also pro-tip friends, wear your chunkiest shoe on the plane to free up space in your carry on. One more travel tip-get there early! Flights are getting cancelled left and right so getting there early will ensure you can be first to rebook. That’s what happened to me minutes after this photo!”