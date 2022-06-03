Maria Menounos Rocks Bright White String Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Pool: Photo

Maria Menounos is kicking off summer on a great note and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old showed off her fabulous figure in a crisp white string bikini while lounging on a float in the pool. Maria accessorized her string bikini with a straw beach hat and oversized sunglasses.
Maria posted a slideshow of photos in the bikini to her Instagram with the caption, “It’s warmin up!!! These @frontgate are my favorite floats ever. I love laying in them so I can always dip my leg in and cool off! They’re the best investment because they last forever and are so comfortable also love the big cup holders for my drinks!”
Just one day later, Maria posted a photo of herself a bit more covered up as she wore a cropped black leather moto jacket with a white T-shirt, leggings, and Dr. Martens combat boots. She was at the airport when she posted the photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Travel fit! This leather jacket makes it easy to travel in style – it elevates every outfit! Even when I’m just wearing leggings and a t-shirt.”
Maria continued to write, “Also pro-tip friends, wear your chunkiest shoe on the plane to free up space in your carry on. One more travel tip-get there early! Flights are getting cancelled left and right so getting there early will ensure you can be first to rebook. That’s what happened to me minutes after this photo!”