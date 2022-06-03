Gigi Hadid Models A White Swimsuit & More In Sexy New Photos For Frankies Collab

Gigi Hadid is officially the queen of summer with these sexy new photos! The model teamed up with Frankies Bikinis for a hot new collection, and she modeled pieces from the second drop on June 2. In some of the pics, Gigi wears a one-piece, white swimsuit, lounging on a set of mattresses with her hair cascading down in waves. There were various other bikini and bathing suit looks, as well.
“It has been a dream to see so many of you loving this collection,” Gigi wrote on Instagram, along with the new swimsuit photos. “Thank you.” Gigi first announced her collab with Frankies at the beginning of May. The first launch officially came out on May 12, featuring a ruffled yellow bikini, blue and white one-piece and more.
Gigi gave birth to her first child, Khai, in Sept. 2020, but has been busier than ever with her modeling career in 2022 so far. In addition to collabs like this, as well as tons of magazine photo shoots and brand campaigns, Gigi was also a staple during various Fashion Weeks earlier this year. She hit the runway in Paris, Milan and more, and slayed as she modeled for multiple different designers.
Plus, Gigi also attended the high-profile Met Gala in early May. She looked absolutely amazing in a red latex catsuit, which featured a corset top. Her look was complete with a dramatic red jacket, as well as dark red lipstick to match the hue of her ensemble. Gigi always goes all-out to match the Met Gala theme, and she was definitely at it once again this year!
As for her life as a mother, Gigi is keeping baby Khai out of the public eye. She has been vocal about her decision to not post Khai on social media, and has vented about paparazzi taking photos of celebrity children. Khai’s father, Zayn Malik, and Gigi split during the fall of 2021, and have not publicly spoken about their co-parenting relationship.