Gigi Hadid Slips Into A Tiny Swimsuit For New Collaboration With Frankies Bikinis: Photos

Gigi Hadid looked stunning and toned in a playful video and eye-catching photos for Frankies Bikinis!

April 25, 2022 6:27PM EDT
Gigi Hadid in swimsuit campaign
Image Credit: Splash News

Gigi Hadid, 27, isn’t letting motherhood get in the way of a tiny swimsuit, and the supermodel showed off in breathtaking new images and videos for Frankie’s Bikinis released on April 25. Gigi is the new face of the iconic brand’s “Americana” collection, and she also helped design it. She collaborated on the campaign with longtime friend Francesca Aiello, founder and creative director. Frankie’s Bikini’s 1.2 million Instagram followers were treated to photos of Gigi wearing a barely-there blue swimsuit skirt in photos from one post. In another, Gigi and Francesca pay homage to their friendship with a sweet, swimsuit-clad video.

Gigi Hadid in Frankie's Bikinis photos
Gigi Hadid rocks a yellow bikini is a new campaign for Frankie’s Bikinis, which will drop May 11, 2022. (Alana O’Herlihy)

“For those who don’t know, gigi and francesca grew up together spending most of their free time at the beach,” the video post reads in part. “Their simple days in malibu shaped their appreciation for the strong friendship they would develop over the years. they’ve supported each other since the beginning, which is why coming together to design a collection all these years later is a full circle moment for them. the collection is rooted in friendship and inspired by gigi’s care-free days at her family’s dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia.” The video shows Francesca and Gigi driving up to a tree in a vintage convertible and carving their initials into it.

Gigi Hadid for Frankie's Bikinis
Gigi Hadid poses with a bunny for the new ‘Americana’ collection for Frankie’s Bikinis, dropping May 11, 2022. (Alana O’Herlihy)

The photo post explains that the campaign was shot by yet another friend, Alana O’ Herlihy. “This collection is heavily rooted in friendship and the special bond @gigihadid and @francescaaiello share, so much so that they brought on another childhood best friend @lilmami_lani to shoot the campaign. the day was filled with magic, love and special moments that adds to a box of memories the three of them will hold forever,” the April 25 post reads. The highly anticipated Gigi X Frankies swimwear collection arrives on May 11, according to the Instagram posts. Gigi is no stranger to incredible swimsuits, and regularly rocks them in public appearances.

Additional photos from the campaign are staggeringly appealing, in every way — Gigi stands above the dash of the convertible in one shot, wearing a ruffled, pale-yellow bikini, and in another, she rocks a white string bikini while standing in a pond with a fishing net.

