Megan Knight Shares The ‘Therapeutic Process’ In Creating Her New EP ‘My Drama’

For those who are 'going through your healing journey,' rising country music star Megan Knight is by your side with her new EP, one about finding that 'light at the end of the tunnel.'

By:
June 2, 2022 10:00AM EDT
View gallery
Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z.
The soul of funk is alive in 2020, thanks to Luke James. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, also known for his action appearances in ‘Insecure’ and ‘The Chi, released his album ‘to feel love/d’ and he swung by HollywoodLife to talk about its creation, how he connected with Prince before the icon’s passing, and more.
Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z.

Let’s update the proverb: let ye without drama cast the first shade. After all, we’re all walking this life with baggage, and someone willing to help you with your weight is country star, Megan Knight. With her new EP, My Drama, Megan goes through it and comes out better for it in the end. Megan demonstrates over five tracks why she’s someone to watch if you’re a fan of country music, timeless classic rock, and heartfelt songwriting that’s unafraid to get personal.

The title track dips into the ’70s country-fried rock, creating a lovers’ anthem about how Megan can “deal with your demons and your trauma / if you can live with me and my drama.” The second track, “Take It To The Grave,” reflects how hard it is to get closure when everything turns into something “better left unsaid.” In “Hard Way To Go, Megan showcases her undeniably powerful voice in a country-rock anthem about embracing the uncertainty of the future. “Novocaine” channels the numbness that comes from the emotional cost of simply living in this world. The project ends with “Easy To Forget,” a closing benediction about the temporary nature of heartbreak.

“Creating this record was a very therapeutic process. It walks you through all the stages of grief; it brings a level of relatability and comfort to the listener as we walk through the storm together,” Megan shares with HollywoodLife. “For anyone going through their healing journey, I believe this record will be both empowering and enlightening in regard that there is a newfound light at the end of the tunnel. I really took off the rose-colored glasses in the process and faced dark realities eye to eye.”

Megan – hailing from Williamstown, New Jersey – has been putting her heart and soul into her music since she picked up the guitar at the age of twelve. After honing her skills with some local performances, she started releasing covers (check out her 2020 version of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”) and original tracks. 2018 saw the release of her State Of Mind EP. In the subsequent years, she’s released new and engaging originals. Though the pandemic might have slowed her ascent, Megan is ready to bring the noise, cause some drama, and prove why she should be on repeat whenever you get the aux cable.

More From Our Partners

ad