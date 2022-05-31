Jennifer Lopez Sizzles In Sexy Black Cutout Swimsuit & Sheer Coverup Poolside: Photos

Jennifer Lopez is ready for summer! The 52-year-old beauty, who recently celebrated Memorial Day rocking a red, white, and blue mini-dress, took to Instagram to stun fans with eye-popping swimsuit photos on Tuesday, May 31. She posted two pics wearing an incredible black cutout swimsuit, a flowy black coverup with a large floral pattern, and excellent peep-toe stilettos in beige. She accessorized with a sharp pair of shades and iconic hoop earrings, while wearing her hair long. A third slide was a video of Jlo showing off the incredible ensemble and momentarily posing while her Goldendoodle Tyson walked by.

“Summer mode: activated,” the singer captioned the poolside pics, alongside emojis of a sunglass-wearing smiley and a black heart. The new photos come on the heels of her well-wishes to service men and women on Monday. “#HappyMemorialDay!” she wrote. “Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay.”

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer has every reason to show off these days. She’s currently enjoying a hot rekindled romance with fiancé Ben Affleck 49. The two have been enjoying a lot of their famous PDA, too. Jennifer, who is the mother of Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, seems to be in it for the long haul with the Pearl Harbor star. She’s even reportedly gone out of her way to befriend Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner in an effort to blend the families seamlessly.

View Related Gallery Celebs In Swimsuit Cover Ups: PICS Amelia Hamlin wore a sheer cover-up with a leaf design while out with Scott Disick in Miami. Her green bikini was visible underneath the airy look.

“JLo and Jennifer both agree that two moms are better than one and their kids all agree,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in May. “JLo and Jen have a unique bond and the kids are the glue that keeps it all together. JLo truly appreciates the fact that Jennifer opened herself and her home to JLo and her children. The kids have gotten so close because they are similar ages, but also because they can really relate to each other.”

Jennifer and Ben have children Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel together.