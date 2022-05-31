Jennifer Lopez Lounges Poolside In Red, White & Blue Mini Dress For Memorial Day

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Memorial Day by dressing up in a red, white, and blue mini dress with a V-neckline. The 52-year-old rocked the plunging, long-sleeve Valentino mini dress while sitting on a chair in the backyard by her pool.

Jlo styled her super short dress with a pair of cream, slip-on Jlo Jennifer Lopez Tamin Sandals, a pair of massive hoop earrings, and a pair of aviator sunglasses. She posted a slew of photos in the outfit with the caption, “#HappyMemorialDay! Join me today in honoring all the service women and men who served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #MemorialDay”

This was just one of the many fabulous outfits she wore over the holiday weekend. Aside from the mini dress, she wore a pair of patterned, Camilla Lovers Dream Loose Trousers with a tie front, a matching halterneck top, Jlo Jennifer Lopez Minel Sandals, Chloe Carina Shades in Metal, and Jennifer Fisher Gold Thread Hoops Earrings.

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Mini Dresses & Heels: Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & More New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe puts on a jaw dropping display in a curve hugging turquoise mini as she is spotted attending the Disney Hulu Upfront in NYC. Momager, Kris was there as well. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jlo has been rocking a slew of stunning, summery outfits lately and just the other day she wore an olive green mini dress and over-the-knee stiletto boots.

Jennifer’s short-sleeve dress featured flowy sleeves and a belt that cinched in her tiny waist. The rest of the dress flowed out into a mini skirt and she accessorized with tight tan over-the-knee boots that had sky-high stiletto heels. She accessorized with a pair of Bausch & Lomb aviator sunglasses, a furry tote bag, and massive hoop earrings.