Megan Thee Stallion Wears Camo Shorts & Crop Top While Leaving Pilates Session: Photo

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion looked steamy while rocking some seriously short camouflage bottoms and a sleeveless cropped black tank shirt on May 28. The candid photos captured her leaving a pilates session as she walked toward a black SUV with a phone in her hand. Likely needing to cool down, the fresh-faced 27-year-old also gripped a drink while sporting a pair of comfy thick white sandals.
This isn’t the only time that the “Savage” rapper has showed her athletic side. In a hilarious video with fellow “WAP” artist Cardi B on her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, the two talented rappers teamed up to learn the basics of football. There, they were coached by various Los Angeles chargers players and taught how to run 40 yard dashes and tackle dummies. Clearly a fan of short shorts, Megan also rocked a pair of white bottoms and a cropped blue jersey in the amusing video.
Although she stuns in casual attire, the Texas native is also not afraid to sport more glammed up looks on special occasions as well. For the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, she dazzled in a beige two piece cutout dress. The garment featured a flowing, elegant train that followed after her, much like her long, silky hair. She also sported trendy clear heels, a strikingly long manicure, and a daring smokey eye makeup look.
For her fierce performance that night, she then sported a form fitting black bodysuit with a racy cutout pattern while effortlessly rapping her songs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie.” Earlier at the event, she had unsurprisingly won the award for Top Rap Female Artist.
The Grammy winner also confidently displayed a jaw dropping getup at the 2022 Met Gala. There, she was seen in an angelic gold dress with a metallic finish. She also sported matching shoes an and assortment of chunky gold rings placed on her fingers.
The songstress has seemingly managed to successfully bounce back after a shooting incident in 2020 with rapper Tory Lanez. Megan publicly opened up for the first time in April 2022 about the ordeal in an interview with Gayle King. According to Megan, the alleged shooting occurred when she and Lanez got into an argument while leaving a party, and he shot at her feet, injuring one of them. While Megan emotionally disclosed that the incident made her fear for her life, she now appears to be going as strong as ever.