Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Dabble In Football In Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’: Watch

Looks like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are always down to try something new! In a recent episode of the Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries, the two sporty gals learned the basics of football from Los Angeles Chargers players Antonio Gates, Derwin James, and Keenan Allen.

“Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said at the beginning of the clip, referencing the child she shares with husband and rapper Offset.

While getting fitted for safety equipment, Megan rocked a pair of white Nike short shorts while Cardi had on some skin tight yellow leggings. Once they hit the field, they were seen both in white sneakers and blue jerseys, with Megan sporting a cropped version of the tee.

View Related Gallery Megan Thee Stallion: Photos Of The 'Savage' Rapper On The Red Carpet & More Megan Thee Stallion and her dog Four Beautycon Festival, Portrait Studio, Day 2, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019 Megan Thee Stallion Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party, 3Labs, Culver City, CA, USA - 12 Feb 2022

In the hilarious episode, the “WAP” artists engaged in athletic endeavors such as a 40 yard dash, tackling dummies, and throwing footballs. “When I was in high school, I used to go to hooky parties and the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot so I had to run a lot,” Cardi B cheekily commented during their running session, showing off her sprinting skills.

After the practice sessions, the two broke into some dance moves to celebrate their touchdowns. “One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that’s why I got my teammate right here,” Cardi reflected. “I like catching, I like throwing or whatever, so I’m really glad that Cardi had me out here today — my teammate,” Megan added.

This isn’t the only time Cardi has had some serious fun with a celebrity guest star while honing a new adventure on Cardi Tries. In March 2022, she brought in Keke Palmer to try to master the art of fishing with her. In the entertaining episode, the two had a blast, and even learned how to behead a squid. It doesn’t seem like Cardi B is afraid of anything!