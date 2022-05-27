Busy Philipps Confirms Separation From Husband Marc Silverstein After 14 Years: ‘It’s A Journey’

The Dawson’s Creek star Busy Phillips has recently announced her official separation from screenwriter Marc Silverstein, to whom she has been married to for 14 years. The revelation came in her podcast, Busy Phillips is Doing Her Best, on May 27.

According to the episode, the two have been officially separated since February 2021, and have been debating with how to inform the public of the news. The couple married in 2007, and have two children together, 13-year-old Birdie and 8-year-old Cricket, according to The Daily Mail.

“It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated and our kids know, our families know, our friends know.,” she confessed in the episode. “Marc and I talked about it, and when we first separated, we couldn’t even think about putting one of those statements out — it made us sick, both of us, truly ill. It’s a journey.”

However, the two are apparently determined to put their children first, which is why they waited to reveal the news. “The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f**cking much was by not involving the public.”

Busy also said in the recent episode that despite the split, there isn’t complete animosity between the the two. “Well we love each other — very much! And we have these beautiful kids together. And there are a lot of things that really work about our relationship,” she said.

However, despite the divorce, Busy seems to be flourishing in her professional career. In 2020, she debuted her role in a hit Peacock show, Girls5Eva. The series is a musical comedy created by Tina Fey that follows the story of a 90s one-hit-wonder girl group.

Clearly, Busy is having a blast during filming Girls5Eva. “I’m sorry to all the other jobs that I’ve previously I’ve ever had!” she said during an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HollywoodLife. “It really is a dream. I’m working with the most amazing women. I’m just thrilled. We are having the greatest time.”