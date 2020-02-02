Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh & Busy Philipps ‘#MakeSpaceForWomen’ In Olay’s Super Bowl Ad

Sisters are doing it for themselves – in space! Olay has recruited Taraji P. Henson, Busy Philipps, Katie Couric, Lilly Singh, and actual astronaut Nicole Stott for a Super Bowl commercial that’s out of this world.

That’s one small step for a woman…one giant leap for womankind. Following last year’s successful “Killer Skin” commercial, Olay returns to the Super Bowl by taking things to a new level: outer space. The skincare brand’s Super Bowl 54 ad, airing Feb. 2, features some major star-power. YouTuber/Bad Moms actress Lilly Singh and Dawson’s Creek/ER icon Busy Philipps join retired astronaut Nicole Stott to head up into space, with Empire queen Taraji P. Henson helping ground control. Meanwhile, Katie Couric provides news coverage while everyone looks to #MakeSpaceForWomen. As it turns out, there’s plenty of space for women in space. Just don’t hit that eject button by accident!

Olay’s Super Bowl add was inspired by 2019’s first all-female spacewalk (conducted by astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir) and hopes to do some good here on earth. It’s the first part of the Procter & Gamble-owned company’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign. From Jan. 15 to Feb. 3, whenever someone tags @OlaySkin and mentions #MakeSpaceForWomen on Twitter, OLAY will donate $1 (up to $500,000) to Girls Who Code, an organization that teaches girls how to solve problems, build community and even make robots dance. It’s in hopes that #MakeSpaceForWomen helps enable the next generation of female scientists, engineers, programmers, and space explorers to “face anything.” Fans can find out more at Olay.com/SuperBowl. So, everyone can make space for women among the engineers, astronauts, and programmers in this world (and in outer space.)

The women featured in the ad have a history with the brand. Lilly was part of Olay’s “Face anything Campaign” in 2018. Busy starred in a campaign for Olay Regenerist Whips moisturizer, according to AdWeek, who also notes that Katie Couric has a history of working with P&G, “most recently in a docuseries for another P&G-owned skincare brand, SK-II.” Even Nicole Stott is an Olay ad veteran.

“The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest night, which is why we wanted to go big as well. With ‘Make Space for Women,’ we loved combining a bit of wordplay with the very serious world of science and technology—a world, by the way, that continues to exclude women in large numbers,” said Madonna Badger, Chief Creative Officer at Badger & Winters, the agency behind this commercial. “We’re very excited to partner with Olay to help change that and thrilled to be working with so many talented women behind the camera.”