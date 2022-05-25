Jennifer Lopez Rocks Flirty Crop Top & Rare $50K Birkin Bag During Dance Studio Outing

Jennifer Lopez, 52, turned heads for her style and handbag of choice during a recent outing in Bel Air, CA. The singer rocked a loose white crop top t-shirt and baggy gray pants as she was photographed walking around the popular L.A. spot while headed to a hotel and a dance studio. She also wore white sneakers and accessorized with big silver hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Jennifer’s handbag was had a rare pattern with a crocodile finish and is reported to cost a whopping $50,000. She carried it when she got out of a car and started walking around the area. She also showed off a gorgeous watch and of course, her incredible green engagement ring that was given to her by her fiance Ben Affleck.

Before her latest outing, Jennifer made headlines during a date night with Ben on May 24. The lovebirds visited the Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills, CA and were photographed getting inside a vehicle in fashionable outfits. She wore a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and matching heels as he wore a dark gray blazer over a blue t-shirt, tan pants, and brown boots.

The day before the dinner outing, they were spotted sharing a kiss while getting lunch at Soho House in West Hollywood. They also flaunted fashionable looks then as well, including an olive green mini dress for Jennifer and a gray t-shirt and black jeans for Ben. The PDA moment proved they’re still smitten over each other after rekindling their romance a year ago.

When Jennifer and Ben aren’t spending romantic days and nights out in public, they’re looking for a home to move into together as they get prepared to walk down the aisle and say “I do.” An insider recently revealed what exactly they’re looking for with their “forever” home. “Jen has a big family so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.”

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme, 13 with her ex Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 16 Seraphina, 13,and Sam, 10, with ex Jennifer Garner. “They want this to be their forever home where they can raise their kids together,” the insider added. “Jen has a lot on her wish list, but she’s confident they can find the perfect place.”