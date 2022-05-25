Harry Styles Sings His Ex Taylor Swift’s Song In Concert To A Fan: Watch

Even Harry Styles cannot resist singing a Taylor Swift song when it’s appropriate. At his One Night Only concert in London on May 24, Harry, 28, briefly interacted with the crowd and learned that it was an attendee’s 22nd birthday. “Twenty-two!” Harry excitedly announced on stage. Then, the British superstar made the audience go wild when he briefly sang a line from Taylor’s beloved song “22,” which came out in 2013 on her album Red.

“I’m feeling 22, ooh ooh!” Harry sang into the microphone. Naturally, the response from the audience was filled with cheers and screams. “22” is one of Taylor’s most famous songs, after all, and just about anyone knows that exact line. But, what makes this whole situation truly iconic is that Harry actually used to date Taylor, 32, in 2012, but they broke sometime after Red came out.

Following their split, the famous musicians each wrote songs about the other. Taylor’s hit “Style” and Harry’s track “Two Ghosts” were notable songs, while Taylor’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” has been rumored to be about her relationship with the former One Direction bandmate.

The topic of Taylor and Harry’s relationship isn’t completely old news, though. It came up during Harry’s interview on The Howard Stern Show on May 18, when the outspoken host asked if one of Harry’s new singles, “Daylight,” is connected to Taylor, who released a song of the same name on her album Lover. “Here we go,” Harry responded, while shutting down the online rumor about the track. “You’re reading too much into it,” he said. “You know I’d love to tell you that you’re spot on, but I can’t. No, sorry.”

Harry and Taylor are on great terms now. Last year they were spotted having a chat at the 2021 Grammys and Taylor also stood up to applaud Harry when he received his first award for Best Pop Solo Performance. Taylor is now in a serious relationship with Joe Alwyn, while Harry is dating Olivia Wilde.