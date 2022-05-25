‘American Rescue Dog Show’ Preview: Yvette Nicole Brown & More Celebrate ‘Unique’ Pups

The American Rescue Dog Show is all about celebrating any and all rescued pups. The dog competition featuring rescued companions as they compete for “best in” titles will air on May 25. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE video of the celebrities involved in bringing this competition to life.

“I think what you can expect from The American Rescue Dog Show is a whole lot of love, a whole lot of fun, and just celebrating the dog,” commentator Joe Tessitore says in our EXCLUSIVE video. Celebrity guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown notes, “We’re celebrating the things that make them unique and different, so it’s not about being the best. It’s about being the best you.”

Paula Abdul and Leslie Jordan join Yvette as celebrity guest judges this year. “It’s like a treat to come here and be a part of it, and this year that I get to be a judge, I’m very excited,” Paula admits. Leslie reveals that he’s most excited to see the Best In Belly Rub competition. “I’ve never met a dog who didn’t love a belly rub,” Leslie quips.

Commentator Rob Riggle gushes that these pups are “perfectly imperfect.” He thinks showcasing these precious rescue dogs is important because they “remind America of what a wonderful thing an opportunity it is to rescue a dog.” ESPN’s Monica McNutt, who serves as a sideline correspondent, notes that these owners take the competition very seriously.

In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in 7 categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs, and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor. This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives. The American Rescue Dog Show will air May 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC.