‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview: Briana DeJesus Breaks Silence On Chris Lopez Hookup Rumors

The drama between Briana DeJesus, 28, and Kailyn Lowry, 30, isn’t showing signs of slowing. The Teen Mom 2 star reacted to Kailyn’s claim that she slept with Chris Lopez in part 2 of the show’s reunion, which airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. “Yes or no to what? If I f–ked Chris? No,” Briana told co-host Drew Pinsky in a YouTube clip after he pushed her for an answer. “But why does that even matter? Why do you guys care? Is that your business? I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s anybody’s business. Not Kail’s business, either. Chris is not her property. So even if I did want to f–k Chris, who the f–k cares?”

Chris is the father of two of Kailyn’s sons, 4-year-old Lux Lowry and 1-year-old Creed Lopez. Briana’s comments also address claims that she slept with Javi Marroquin, Kailyn’s ex-husband — something she admits to. Briana and Javi dated after his split with Kailyn, and in additional comments, Briana said the two simply aren’t related. “That story is so old,” she told Drew. “Just because I had relations with someone’s ex-husband doesn’t mean I want to do that every single time.”

Briana continued, explaining that she feels Kailyn is trying to bring her down with the accusations. “I think that’s annoying. I think that’s played out. I think she needs to come up with a better way to try and drag me down because that’s not going to get to me.”

So, is there a chance for the two reality stars to ever make amends after all the drama? Briana definitely thinks not, and didn’t mince words about it. “I don’t have problems with anybody,” she told Drew. “I don’t think it will ever get cleared up. I don’t care to fix it with her. She doesn’t affect my day-to-day life. She can kiss my a**.”

Kailyn and Briana’s feud has been constant fodder for fans looking for clues into the volatile situation. When asked about wearing a Goosebumps T-shirt that apparently belonged to Chris, Briana clapped back that they have identical shirts. “First of all, I have a lot of graphic tees,” she told co-host Nessa. “No. 2, there’s tons of Goosebumps shirts that I have. Me and him literally have the same shirt. Me and him could sit down here together and have the same shirt on. That’s just that.”