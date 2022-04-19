‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Wonders Why He & Kailyn Lowry Haven’t Gotten Back Together

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got into a disagreement during the April 19 episode of Teen Mom 2, when they realized their parenting styles are completely different. Javi didn’t like that Kailyn failed to bring a coat for Lincoln to his sporting event in the middle of December, but she said she was just teaching Lincoln how to be accountable for himself. She claims she told Lincoln to bring a coat, but Lincoln didn’t do anything about it. So she felt he should face the consequences and suffer. As we said, Javi didn’t agree, and he said that Kailyn should always make sure Lincoln has a coat, no matter what. But while talking it out, the conversation also shifted to their relationship and Javi asked why they’re not together. Kailyn told him that she didn’t want to get back together with him because they’d just kill each other. They can’t even agree on how to raise their son, so how would they be able to sustain a healthy romantic relationship?

Meanwhile, Jade Cline and Sean Austin reignited their spark as their reunion in Texas continued this week. While they both agreed that Sean should stay at rehab for another 30 days past his 90-day program, she told her friend that she felt butterflies while around Sean again — and it’s something she hasn’t felt in a really long time. Now that he’s sober, she said she sees who she thinks he can be and that excites her.

Later, Briana DeJesus became so frustrated by Luis that she reached out to his parents. Briana told them that Luis needs to step up as a father or she’ll be forced to remove him from Stella‘s birth certificate and strip him of his rights as a dad.

Finally, Ashley Jones and Bar Smith were forced to uproot their lives again when their landlord kicked them out of their house. Fortunately, they found a new house pretty quickly, but Ashley and her mom sparred a bit when Ashley revealed she was considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Ashley’s mom begged her not to get it, but Ashley said it might be smart to do it.

Oh, and Leah Messer prepared to take a real estate exam because she said the job would be flexible and allow her to have more time with her girls at home.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.