Kourtney Kardashian Rocks White Corset Top For Post-Wedding Boat Ride With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued to soak up the sun on May 23 in Italy. After spending the morning on a yacht, they boarded yet another boat in the afternoon, in photos you can see here. Kourtney rocked a white corset top and matching lacy shorts, while Travis donned a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. He gave Kourtney his hand to help her on the boat as they embarked on another Italian excursion. Kourtney’s son, Reign Disick, and Travis’s son, Landon Barker, were also aboard the boat for the post-wedding outing.

The day on the water came following the pair’s wedding in Portofino on May 22. Although they had gotten legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara one week prior, the two celebrated with their kids, other family members and friends in Italy. Kourtney rocked a white mini dress and long veil for the occasion, and eventually changed into a black mini during the reception. The entire KarJenner family wore Dolce & Gabbana looks for the nuptials.

This is Travis’s third marriage and Kourtney’s first. The Blink 182 drummer has two kids with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter, who he has maintained a close relationship with. Meanwhile, Kourtney was with Scott Disick for nearly ten years, although they never tied the knot, and they have three children together. Scott was back home in the States while Kourtney and the kids celebrated in Italy.

These Italian nuptials were actually the third wedding for Kourt and Travis. In April, they eloped at a chapel in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. However, they did not obtain a marriage license beforehand, so they didn’t legally become husband and wife until the May 15 Santa Barbara affair. Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance at the courthouse, as they could not make it to Italy for the bigger wedding.