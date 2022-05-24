Jessica Simpson Rocks Sexy Bikini While Swimming With Daughter Birdie, 3

Like mommy like daughter! Jessica Simpson just shared an adorable photo with daughter Birdie, 3, on her Instagram Monday, as the two posed in a swimming pool. “Pool Yogis” Jessica captioned the photo, as she and Birdie posed in what appeared to be downward dog, smiling with their heads above water.

Jessica rocked a colorful bikini and leopard print-rimmed sunglasses, making a kissing face to the camera as Birdie looked as cute as ever by her side, smiling at her mom.

Birdie just turned 3 not too long ago, as the whole family came out for an amazing, colorful, Barbie-centric birthday for the little one on March 22! Jessica shared a gorgeous a carousel of colorful photos along with numerous videos uploaded to her Instagram stories. In the pics, Jessica wore a hot pink minidress and sported her signature blonde locks in voluptuous curls — perfect for the Barbie’s dream house theme!

“Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute!” the shoe designer exclaimed in the caption of her family photos for the occasion. “I can’t believe our girl is 3!”

The mom-of-three also shouted out Balloon and Paper for “mesmerizing all of us with stunning rainbow installations,” which can be seen throughout Birdie’s birthday celebration. The numerous rainbow-colored arches were definitely fit for a birthday princess!