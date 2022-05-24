Caitlyn Jenner Shades Kanye West: He Was ‘Very Difficult’ For Kim To Live With

During a recent podcast interview, Caitlyn Jenner shared how “difficult” Kanye West was for Kim Kardashian to live with, even though she got along with the rapper herself. “Kimberly has been through a lot with the guys she’s been with. You know? Especially Kanye,” the 72-year-old told The Pivot podcast. “Very complicated guy. I really liked Kanye, I got along with him so well.”

The reality star went on, “The two of us did great together. And, through even when I transitioned, he was so on my side. Loving it. But he was very difficult to live with.”

Although she “got along” with the “Famous” rapper, Caitlyn shared how she does, however, truly like Pete Davidson for Kim, meeting him recently and warmly taking to the comedian.

“They came over the other day, because I told Kim, ‘I haven’t even met him yet,'” she shared. “So she brought him over and we spent a couple hours here at the house together. And very different than what she would normally date.”

Caitlyn continued to share how Pete is actually perfect for her, as he is “180 degrees in the other direction” from some of the complications Ye brought during their relationship. “I mean, first of all, he treats her so well,” she shared. “And when they were over here, Kim is so happy. And Kim deserves to be happy.”

The couple seems to be keeping their happiness alive as of late, even when separated by continents! The 28-year-old comedian, who recently had his last appearance on Saturday Night Live after 8 seasons, couldn’t make it to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding. Kim, however, still honored her boyfriend in the most creative way. The SKIMS founder posted a photo to Instagram of her freshly-manicured pink nails with crystals in the shape of a “P” encrusted on her ring finger. So romantic of Kim, who used the nail polish emoji to caption her post.