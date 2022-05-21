Sofia Vergara, 49, Is Hotter Than Ever In Leopard Thong Swimsuit: Pics

Sofia Vergara, 49, took in the hot weather in her latest snapshots! The actress wore a leopard print one-piece thong swimsuit in a series of new photos she shared on Instagram on May 21. She also wore sunglasses as her long hair was down and flaunted various poses, including one that showed off her behind.

“Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳 solecito🌞🌞 #hm #gettingreadyforsummer 🕶,” Sofia exclaimed in the caption for the photos. Once she posted them, it didn’t take long for her fans to take to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many seemed to love her stylish swimsuit and others pointed out her natural beauty.

“Beauty queen,” one fan wrote while another called her a “summer goddess.” A third admitted that they loved the one-piece on her and a fourth exclaimed, “Always looking your best!” Others left her heart-eyed emojis to show off their love for the photos.

Before Sofia shared her latest sexy pics, she made headlines for looking unrecognizable with bright blue hair, in a selfie she posted on Apr. 1. “Inspirada,” she captioned the snapshot, which also showed her donning a pink bikini, along with three blue heart emojis. The look was certainly a different one than fans were normally used to seeing, but she still received a great response to it.

When Sofia isn’t wowing social media users with her online photos, she’s wowing onlookers with her acting roles. The talented star recently got attention for an unrecognizable photo of her in character as Colombian drug Kingpin Griselda Blanco in the six-episode limited Netflix series, Griselda. She was sitting at a table with curly brown hair and a cigarette in her hand in the photo, which was posted to Netflix’s Twitter page. The series is reportedly expected to be released by the end of 2022 but no exact date has been announced yet, and Sofia is also serving as an executive producer on the highly-anticipated project.