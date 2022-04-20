Sofia Vergara, 49, Gives Jessica Rabbit Vibes In Sexy Plunging Dress: Photo

Sofia Vergara looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a strapless red beaded gown with a plunging neckline while filming for America’s Got Talent. The 49-year-old actress looked like the cartoon character, Jessica Rabbit from the film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, when she wore the skintight, body-hugging dress, which looked just like the character’s.
Sofia posted the mirror selfie with the caption, “Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!! I [heart] U @agt.” In the photo, she rocked the deep red dress which revealed ample cleavage and accessorized with a silver diamond medallion necklace, diamond dangling earrings, a massive cocktail ring, and bangles.
As for her glam, Sofia had her brown, honey-highlighted hair parted to the side in voluminous curls while a sultry smokey eye with thick black liner on her top and bottom lids completed her eye makeup. She topped her look off with a neutral, matte nude lip.
Sofia has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this sexy gown, she recently wore a high-waisted, bright-colored floral Versace Baroque Print Pleated Skirt. Tucked into her midi skirt she wore a baggy black short-sleeve T-shirt and accessorized with a pair of Steve Madden Lipa Sandals in Clear and a Dior Large Dior Book Tote.
Just a day before that, Sofia showed off her incredible figure in a pair of high-waisted distressed skinny jeans with a plunging black and brown Brandon Maxwell Tiger Jacquard Bustier Tank Top. On top of her blouse she wore the matching Brandon Maxwell Tiger Jacquard Blazer Jacket and she accessorized with a Brandon Maxwell the Maxwell Bag, a Flaunt Leopard Square Iphone Case, and a pair of black Saint Laurent Tribute Lips Sandals.