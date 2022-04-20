Sofia Vergara, 49, Gives Jessica Rabbit Vibes In Sexy Plunging Dress: Photo

Sofia Vergara channeled Jessica Rabbit when she rocked a plunging red strapless gown for 'America's Got Talent.'

By:
April 20, 2022 10:02AM EDT
sofia vergara
View gallery
Sofia VergaraVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Vergara and hubby Joe Manganiello are seen making their exit from a romantic dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood. Sofia stole the show donning a vibrant orange two-piece ensemble. Pictured: Sofia Vergara BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sofia Vergara models bold eyewear from her exclusive namesake collection, Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant. The bold styles include sunglasses, reading glasses and SunReaders - all affordably priced, starting at $30 - to allow women not just to see, but to “See Beautifully”. Foster Grant, the industry’s leading eyewear brand, donates one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for each pair of Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant eyewear sold. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. 04 Aug 2021 Pictured: Sofia Vergara models eyewear from her Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: Foster Grant/Mega. Photo credit: Foster Grant/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA776357_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a strapless red beaded gown with a plunging neckline while filming for America’s Got Talent. The 49-year-old actress looked like the cartoon character, Jessica Rabbit from the film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, when she wore the skintight, body-hugging dress, which looked just like the character’s.

Sofia posted the mirror selfie with the caption, “Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!! I [heart] U @agt.” In the photo, she rocked the deep red dress which revealed ample cleavage and accessorized with a silver diamond medallion necklace, diamond dangling earrings, a massive cocktail ring, and bangles.

As for her glam, Sofia had her brown, honey-highlighted hair parted to the side in voluminous curls while a sultry smokey eye with thick black liner on her top and bottom lids completed her eye makeup. She topped her look off with a neutral, matte nude lip.

Sofia has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately and aside from this sexy gown, she recently wore a high-waisted, bright-colored floral Versace Baroque Print Pleated Skirt. Tucked into her midi skirt she wore a baggy black short-sleeve T-shirt and accessorized with a pair of Steve Madden Lipa Sandals in Clear and a Dior Large Dior Book Tote.

Just a day before that, Sofia showed off her incredible figure in a pair of high-waisted distressed skinny jeans with a plunging black and brown Brandon Maxwell Tiger Jacquard Bustier Tank Top. On top of her blouse she wore the matching Brandon Maxwell Tiger Jacquard Blazer Jacket and she accessorized with a Brandon Maxwell the Maxwell Bag, a Flaunt Leopard Square Iphone Case, and a pair of black Saint Laurent Tribute Lips Sandals.

More From Our Partners

ad