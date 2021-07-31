Sofia Vergara, 49, Is Sensational In Hot Pink Bikini As She Says She’s ‘Ready’ For The Weekend

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to share a new summer-themed selfie that had her standing in a mirror and showing off her incredible figure in a fashionable pink two-piece swimsuit.

Sofia Vergara, 49, is looking like a gorgeous summer model in her latest Instagram pic! The actress shared a new mirror selfie that showed her standing in a hot pink bikini from LILIANA MONTOYA Swim while holding up her phone and looking down on July 30. Her long blondish hair was down and parted in the middle and she appeared to have on pink lipstick that matched her swimsuit choice perfectly.

Sofia revealed that she’s ready for the weekend in the caption for the epic pic. “Ready pal weeekend!!👙👙👙 #outdoorsonly😷,” it read.

Once she posted the gem, her fans took to the comments section to respond with kind words and compliments. “You look so gorgeous,” one follower wrote while another wished her a “happy weekend.” A third wrote, “Goodness you are absolutely beautiful” and a fourth called her a “goddess.” Others posted heart-eyed emojis that helped them express how much they loved the new snapshot.

This isn’t the first time Sofia has wowed with a swimsuit photo. The brunette beauty shared a photo of herself donning a black plunging one-piece while on vacation on July 7 and she looked fantastic! The stylish choice helped to show off her toned legs and overall incredible figure and was part of a set of photos that included cuddly pics with her husband Joe Manganiello, 44, and their adorable dog.

When Sofia’s not turning heads in epic swimsuit pics this summer, she’s having fun watching the Tokyo Olympics. She shared a photo of herself wearing USA-themed gear, including a white zip-up jacket, magenta pants, and a dark blue baseball cap, while sitting in front of a TV showing coverage of the games and giving the camera a thumbs up. “Let the Games begin!!!! Good luck to all the amazing athletes 🏊‍♀️🏸⛹️‍♀️and tune in to the #TokyoOlympics on @nbc! #WatchWithUs,” she wrote in the caption.