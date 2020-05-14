Sofia Vergara Through The Years: See The ‘Modern Family’ Alum’s Transformation In Gorgeous Photos

Sofia Vergara became a household name following the immense success of ABC’s ‘Modern Family.’ To celebrate the beautiful actress and her accomplishments, we’re taking a look back at her amazing transformation through the years!

It seems like Sofia Vergara has been a mainstay in pop culture for decades. But the stunning Modern Family alum, 47, has worked hard to achieve incredible acclaim, award nominations, and a thriving personal life! Before she was Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Sofia was tackling smaller roles in film and TV! Between 1995-2008, Sofia, who originally hails from Colombia, appeared in projects like Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, Four Brothers, and Dirty Sexy Money. With such a staggering filmography, it was only a matter of time before a creative team tapped into Sofia’s comedic prowess.

Finally, in 2009, Sofia earned her big break with the ABC comedy Modern Family. For 11 seasons — over 250 episodes — Sofia played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, the fast-talking Colombian wife of Jay (Ed O’Neill) and mother to Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and later Joe. For her work, Sofia earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series as well as four Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television between 2010-2014.

As a result of her incredible popularity in Modern Family, Sofia earned a slew of major roles in films like New Year’s Eve (2011), Hot Pursuit (2015) alongside Reese Witherspoon, and 2017’s The Emoji Movie. But it wasn’t just Sofia’s professional life that was thriving. The actress started dating True Blood and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello in 2014. After only six months of dating, the couple became engaged on Christmas Day that same year and went on to marry in a lovely ceremony in Palm Beach, FL in November 2015. Prior to her marriage to Joe, Sofia was married to her high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez from 1991-1993. The couple have a son, Manolo, born in Sept. 1992.

As for her upcoming projects, Sofia is setting her sights on reality competition TV and is joining America’s Got Talent as a judge for the series’ 15th season! We cannot wait to see how Sofia handles the role, and all of her projects to come. To see more photos of Sofia through the years, check out the gallery above!