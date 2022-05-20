Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Lounges With Kourtney Kardashian On A Boat Before Wedding

The couple spent time with the drummer's daughter on a boat ride before they have their extra special wedding ceremony in Italy.

May 20, 2022 2:50PM EDT
alabama barker, kourtney kardashian, travis barker
Before Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their wedding with an intimate ceremony, the pair got some well-deserved rest and relaxation on a boat ride in Italy on Friday, May 20. The couple were seen bonding with Travis’ daughter Alabama Luella Barker on the boat ride. They looked like they were having a sweet family moment together, as they soaked in the sun around Portofino.

Kourtney, 43, stunned in an all-black outfit and a pair of shades, as she chatted with her step-daughter. Travis, 46, embraced his punk rock fashion with a black t-shirt for the band The Exploited and a dark pair of jeans, plus a thin pair of sunglasses. Alabama, 16, wore a red top and a leather jacket, as she relaxed and chatted with Travis and Kourtney.

Ahead of their Italian ceremony, Kourtney and Travis have gotten a lot of rest and relaxation and enjoyed boat rides around scenic Portofino. Earlier the pair took a ride with Kourtney’s kids, and Travis was seen going shirtless, while his wife gave him a wide smile, as she rocked one of his classic Blink-182 t-shirts.

Kravis are preparing for an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday. The Italian wedding will come after the pair officially became husband and wife in a Santa Barbara ceremony earlier in May. It’s nice to see them spending time with each other’s kids ahead of their marriage. Kourtney revealed that she’s looking forward to them sharing a family in a recent episode of The Kardashians. “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she said in the May 19 episode.

The pair will be filming the Italian wedding for the second season of The Kardashians. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively that they were happy about how their relationship was covered in the new show. “They both feel that they can’t have a wedding and not allow it to air. Their engagement was filmed and appeared in season one. They both thought that it was very tastefully done,” the source said.

