Anne Hathaway Looks Incredible In Plunging Bustier Mini Dress For Cannes Photocall

Anne Hathaway has been busy promoting Armageddon Time at the Cannes Film Festival and her latest outfit for a photocall may just be our favorite. The 39-year-old looked stunning when she wore a plunging blue Gucci mini dress with a leather bustier top and bedazzled skirt.

Anne’s sleeveless dress featured an underwire, patent leather bodice that revealed ample cleavage while the rest of the frock flowed out into a tiny A-line, sequin velvet mini skirt. The best part of Anne’s look was her accessories which featured dazzling Bvlgari jewels, a pair of Gucci Eyewear Cat Eye Sunglasses, metallic silver platform heels, and a blue Gucci Spring 2022 Suede Shoulder Bag with Chain Strap.

Another one of our favorite looks from Anne at Cannes was her metallic, bright-colored Schiaparelli Cropped Floral Embroidered Blouse with a pair of matching, super high-waisted Schiaparelli Floral Embroideries Corset Pants, a Bvlgari Serpenti Bag, Bvlgari Serpenti Sunglasses, and metallic silver sandals.

Later that night, Anne stunned at the Armageddon Time premiere when she stunned in a strapless white sequin fitted Armani Privé gown with a flowy off-the-shoulder cape on the red carpet.

Anne’s gown featured a square neckline and a very tiny cutout along the bottom of her chest. The rest of the gown flowed down straight over her toned frame while a plunging, thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt revealed her toned legs.

The best part of Anne’s dress was the off-the-shoulder cape that rested just below her elbows and created poofy sleeves that trailed behind her into a long train. She accessorized her sparkly look with a pair of sky-high metallic silver Santoni stilettos and a massive silver and blue diamond necklace.