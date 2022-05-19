Kenya Moore Shades ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Marlo Hampton: ‘I’m An Icon, She’s An Ex-Con’

Kenya Moore just threw some serious shade at her her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Marlo Hampton! After Wendy Williams host Michael Rapaport questioned the reality star about Marlo saying she was “jealous” of her for now becoming a peach-holder, Kenya had the ultimate clap-back.

“Jealous? That’s really silly,” Kenya giggled on the show. “I’m an icon, she’s an ex-con!”

After the audience let out an audible gasp at the comment, the 51-year-old added, “Why would I be jealous?” Kenya’s response led Michael to ask if Kenya has “always been good at snapping,” aka “talking crap.”

View Related Gallery 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Season 12 -- PICS THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:12 -- Pictured: (l-r) Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:12 -- Pictured: Kenya Moore -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

“Probably, yeah!,” Kenya responded, laughing and smiling, knowing her place as the essential Queen of Shade.

Later during the interview, Kenya added that she believes Marlo is trying to “be like Nene [Leakes],” aka the show’s arguable star who departed in 2020. “You’ll never fill those shoes, so just stay in your lane,” Kenya shared. “Or, you know, behind your bars.”

Their conversation then turned toward another former housewife-come-new-addition, Shereé Whitfield, who is now on good terms with Kenya.

“I’m happy we’re friends again,” Kenya said before Michael added, “Yeah, because you guys have duked it out.”

“She’s my neighbor, like, literally, I can throw a stone and hit her back window,” Kenya shared. “So, I need to be friends with her because I might need some brown sugar.”

Kenya also teased some future conflict with her other longtime co-star on the series, Kandi Burruss, who recently spoke with Page Six about Kenya trying to “come for her” this season.

“She tried to come for me one time. I gave it back to her. You can’t [try me]. I’m not going for it,” Kandi told the outlet. “Go try that over there. Don’t try it with me. Try Jesus, don’t try me. That’s how I feel.”

Kandi, for her part, recently spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY to share how, despite the upcoming drama with her co-stars, she has no plans to leave the show.

“I am a survivor I always say that people may not feel like I am the craziest, or over-the-top, but I am normal and I am solid. I feel like people relate to me,” she said when asked about what keeps her on RHOA, adding that she has “no plans” to depart the show anytime soon.