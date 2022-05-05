‘RHOA’ Preview: Marlo Hampton Reveals What Her Stripper Name Would Be

In a preview for this week's 'Real Housewives of Atlanta,' Marlo Hampton has a very easy answer for Kandi Burruss regarding the question of where she gets her money.

By:
May 5, 2022 10:00AM EDT
Marlo Hampton
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Eva Marcille, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Andy Cohen, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Shamari Devoe -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:11 -- Pictured: NeNe Leakes -- (Photo by: Alex Martinez/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Cynthia Bailey -- (Photo by: Alex Martinez/Bravo)
Image Credit: BRAVO

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton are debriefing about last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and, as always, it’s hilarious! In a preview clip for the next episode, the ladies discuss Marlo’s role as a “munty” (“mom” + “aunty”) to her two nephews and the shade thrown at Marlo at her Le’Archive event.

“I love when you had Michael and William looking all cute with the suits on,” Kandi, who’s in the midst of a Halloween photo shoot, begins the conversation, talking about Marlo’s nephews.

“Right now I need to seek help,” Marlo continues during her confessional. “I’m a single aunt with two teenage boys and I don’t know what I’m doing. And hopefully I can get advice from Kandi because she has a family unit.”

Kandi goes on to discuss the Le’Archive event, saying how she understood why Marlo was upset about the girls nitpicking her and how she put the event together.

“If there was anything I had to say it was just, ‘Shoot, how much she spend on this?'” Kandi says, trying to explain herself.

“But that has been you from day one,” Marlo shoots back, as a flashback shows Kandi grilling Marlo in the past about how she “got her money game” and became so financially successful.

“I’mma give ’em a story,” Marlo replies, “Tell them I told you I work at Magic City on Mondays and I do private dances,” she joked, referencing the popular strip club in Atlanta.

Kandi proceeds to crack up as Marlo chimes in, “It’s Ginger! Tell ’em I’m Ginger!”

She continues with the joke in a confessional, “Just know I got it, b–ch! I got it! And Uncle Sam is getting his percentage too, know that!”

RHOA
The season 14 cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (Bravo).

Season 14 definitely kicked things off with a bang for our peach-holding ladies, as viewers got to see Marlo doing her full-time “munty” work. Moreover, Drew Sidora is navigating some new relationships issues with husband Ralph PittmanKenya Moore just got booted from Dancing With the Stars, and Sheree Whitfield gave us a sneak peek at her new life with Tyrone Gilliams, following his release from prison.

