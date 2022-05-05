‘RHOA’ Preview: Marlo Hampton Reveals What Her Stripper Name Would Be

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton are debriefing about last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and, as always, it’s hilarious! In a preview clip for the next episode, the ladies discuss Marlo’s role as a “munty” (“mom” + “aunty”) to her two nephews and the shade thrown at Marlo at her Le’Archive event.

“I love when you had Michael and William looking all cute with the suits on,” Kandi, who’s in the midst of a Halloween photo shoot, begins the conversation, talking about Marlo’s nephews.

“Right now I need to seek help,” Marlo continues during her confessional. “I’m a single aunt with two teenage boys and I don’t know what I’m doing. And hopefully I can get advice from Kandi because she has a family unit.”

Kandi goes on to discuss the Le’Archive event, saying how she understood why Marlo was upset about the girls nitpicking her and how she put the event together.

“If there was anything I had to say it was just, ‘Shoot, how much she spend on this?'” Kandi says, trying to explain herself.

“But that has been you from day one,” Marlo shoots back, as a flashback shows Kandi grilling Marlo in the past about how she “got her money game” and became so financially successful.

“I’mma give ’em a story,” Marlo replies, “Tell them I told you I work at Magic City on Mondays and I do private dances,” she joked, referencing the popular strip club in Atlanta.

Kandi proceeds to crack up as Marlo chimes in, “It’s Ginger! Tell ’em I’m Ginger!”

She continues with the joke in a confessional, “Just know I got it, b–ch! I got it! And Uncle Sam is getting his percentage too, know that!”

Season 14 definitely kicked things off with a bang for our peach-holding ladies, as viewers got to see Marlo doing her full-time “munty” work. Moreover, Drew Sidora is navigating some new relationships issues with husband Ralph Pittman, Kenya Moore just got booted from Dancing With the Stars, and Sheree Whitfield gave us a sneak peek at her new life with Tyrone Gilliams, following his release from prison.