Chief State’s New ‘Out For Me’ Video Shows The Healing Power Of A Dog & Punk Rock

You should adopt a dog. That appears to be the message at the heart of “Out For Me,” The new music video from Vancouver, BC’s Chief State. The video, for the newest cut from their long-awaited debut full-length, sees an unnamed punk rock barber down on his luck. There are no customers. He has no friends. His entire world is blue. Enter: the dog.

Suddenly, life is much better for our barber friend. Business is picking up. He’s getting fresh air on walks. He’s spending his nights happily reading with his pooch…and hosting dinners with his friends. As this scene unfolds, Chief State unleashes (pun intended!) a blast of emo-flavored pop punk about wanting to move on from your state in life. “I’m holding out for better days / But at night I lay awake / Forever stuck in my old ways / I fade away,” wails frontman Fraser Simpson. “I wish that I could feel something / So I tear me limb from limb / I think that my worst enemy / Has got it out for me.”

“Out For Me” is one of the ten tracks on Waiting For Your Colours, the debut from this Canadian punk group (out in July via Mutant League Records.) Formed after Fraser Simpson left his home in the UK for Japan in 2014, which ultimately saw him relocate to North America, Chief State came about after Fraser placed a Craigslist ad about starting a band. After Fraser connected with Nik Pang, Chloe Kavanagh, Justin Pham, and Joseph Soderholm, the group began a five-year period of hustling, playing, songwriting, and busting their collective ass. The culmination is Waiting For Your Colours.

“There’s definitely a coming of age theme on the new album,” Fraser shared earlier about their upcoming release. “We’re asking ourselves: What am I looking to get out of life, out of being in a band? What joys do I want to pursue and where do I want to place my energy moving forward? We’ve come to the realization that we all need to stress less on the things we can’t control and enjoy more of what we have, what we can control, and the journey itself.”

Their journey sees them touring throughout the summer with Calling All Captains, Settle Your Scores, Wilmette, and Brooklane. See below for dates.

Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Vancouver, BC – Buddha’s

Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Seattle, WA – Funhouse

w/ Calling All Captains

Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta

Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Midtown

Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Cupertino, CA – The X Bar

Sat, Jun 11, 2022 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Sun, Jun 12, 2022 Los Angeles, CA – Los Globos

Tue, Jun 14, 2022 Mesa, AZ – Rebel Lounge

Wed, Jun 15, 2022 El Paso, TX – Raves Club

Thu, Jun 16, 2022 Arlington, TX Mavericks

Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Houston, TX – Acadia Bar & Grill

Sat, Jun 18, 2022 Austin, TX – Mohawk

Sun, Jun 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Atlanta, GA – Smith’s Olde Bar

Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Greer, SC – The Spinning Jenny

Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

w/ Settle Your Scores & Wilmette

Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Canton, OH – The Auricle

Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Covington, KY – Madison Live

Sun, Jun 26, 2022 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

Tue, Jun 28, 2022 Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

Thu, Jun 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO – Duck Room

Fri, Jul 1, 2022 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

Sat, Jul 2, 2022 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

W/ Brooklane

Sun, Jul 3, 2022 Madison, WI – TBA

Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Fargo, ND – The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Minneapolis, MN – Midway Saloon

Thu, Jul 7, 2022 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

Fri, Jul 8, 2022 Denver, CO – Moe’s Original

Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT – The Loading Dock