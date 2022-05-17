Lance Bass Acts Out Amber Heard Testimony During Johnny Depp Trial: Watch

Lance Bass, 43, has had his share of drama. Now, the 43-year-old former *NSYNC star is taking to TikTok to re-live somebody else’s! Lance posted a video of himself re-enacting an audio segment of Amber Heard‘s testimony, given during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp. The 36-year-old Aquaman actress is currently defending herself in the highly publicized trial being held in Virginia, and Lance made a comic attempt at re-enacting a clip of her testimony while dramatically flailing around his living room. He posted the video on May 16.

“I lose my balance,” Heard’s voice says in the clip, as a wide-eyed Lance pretends to stumble over to his couch. “At this point, we’re sitting next to each other on the edge of the couch,” the voiceover continues, as Lance sarcastically acts out the testimony. “I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before. And I just didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know how to react.”

Lance appears confused to find himself then laying down on a fluffy white rug, while a friend throws dried leaves on him. “Reenacting Amber Heard’s testimony,” he titled the video. A caption reads “I’ve heard of dirty pop, but dirty carpet… that’s a new one,” the former boy-band star and new father wrote. He also took to the comments section as well, writing, “In honor of the trial starting back up…Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it!”

View Related Gallery Lance Bass -- Pics Of The NSYNC Alum Producer Lance Bass poses for a portrait for Hollywood Life at the PMC Studios on March 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (L-R) Michael Turchin and Lance Bass arrives at The 2017 ESPYS held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)

The singer’s offering is nowhere near the first — social media commentary on the trial has been nearly constant, and even Saturday Night Live spoofed the proceedings in a recent episode. While Lance clearly intended the clip to be funny, the testimony itself regards something quite serious — Amber was describing the first time her ex-husband allegedly hit her. The Rum Diary star said he hit her so hard that she lost her balance near their couch.

“I’ll never forget it. It changed my life,” she said in her testimony. Johnny denies abusing Amber, but the actress claims he has issued death threats during arguments, sexually assaulted her, and headbutted her, among other serious allegations.