Chaney Jones Says ‘Love Me Some U’ To Kanye West After He Drops A Heart On Her Photos

Chaney Jones responded to the heart emojis Kanye West left on her two latest photo posts, which show her looking sexy and confident in a sheer bodysuit and bikini.

May 14, 2022
Chaney Jones, 24, and Kanye West, 44, are publicly flaunting their adoration for each other on Instagram. The dark-haired beauty shared two separate posts, which include pics of her posing in a nude sheer bodysuit and a silver bikini, and the rapper responded to them by leaving a black heart emoji. It didn’t take long for her to comment on his response with her own black heart emojis along with the words, “I love me some uuuu.”

Chaney Jones and Kanye West show love for each other on Instagram. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Chaney and Kanye’s exchanges on Instagram come after they both enjoyed a recent getaway to Japan. A source told us that the trip made them “closer” and Ye truly thinks his new love interest is an “amazing” woman. “Japan is one of Kanye’s favorite places in the world to visit and somewhere he often goes to escape and just get away from it all,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “He invited Chaney along because even though he’s there for a bit of work, he’s planning on having a lot of down time and thought she would be the perfect travel companion.”

Chaney Jones’ flirty response to Kanye West. (Courtesy of Twitter/Instagram)

“When it comes to their relationship, Kanye isn’t trying to put too much pressure on this and just taking things as they come. But at the same time, he thinks Chaney is an amazing woman with a huge heart,” the source continued. “She’s made him feel understood at times when others questioned his motives. Chaney makes him laugh and she’s been a really positive light in his life. This trip has definitely brought them closer and Kanye has enjoyed every moment of his time with her.”

Chaney and Kanye were spotted getting cozy with each other during their trip and pics were taken of them walking closely and with their arms around each other at one point. The visit followed several outings they were seen on in the U.S., including a dinner date in Malibu, CA and a vacation in Utah. She even met his family on one special trip.

The lovebirds started dating earlier this year after Kanye split from Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids. Although the long-haired model has often been compared to Kim because of their similar appearances, she seems to be fully confident in her own skin and has not been letting the critics bother her.

