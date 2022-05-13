Reign Disick, 6, Looks So Cute In Life Jacket On Family Vacation With Sister Penelope, 9, & Brother Mason, 11

Kardashian family vacation! Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram on Friday, sharing that she and her adorable brood were enjoying their time in Laguna Beach, California together. In addition to videos of the scenic beach locale, Kourt shared some sweet pics of her kids, including one of 7-year-old Reign enjoying his time floating in the jacuzzi tub on board the boat. The little one serenely floated in the tub while wearing a life jacket, smiling with glee in the hilariously cute pic.

More shots from the Poosh founder’s Instagram showed all three kids (and mom) walking together along the beach. Everyone wore cozy, casual looks, just enjoying the family time together as they took in the gorgeous views, Mason notably helping mom with his younger siblings.

Kourt and her beau, Travis Barker, may not be married yet, but they already adore each other’s children! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out for dinner at Lucky’s Malibu with the Blink 182 drummer and her kids and he couldn’t help but hold Reign during the outing. The sweet moment was captured in photos as the family walked outside the steakhouse.

Kourtney looked incredible in a long black coat over a black outfit while Travis rocked a black leather jacket and pants with a knit cap. Little Reign looked stylish in a leopard print coat and black pants as he laid his head on his future stepdad’s shoulder.

The outing came after Reign also appeared on his dad Scott Disick‘s Instagram page. The doting father shared a snapshot of the tot posing near his custom gray McLaren car, estimated at $300,000, and wrote about how special it is introducing his love of cars to his youngest son. “I remember growing up loving cars with my dad and now I can live with my kids growing up loving cars with me. No better feeling than this,” his caption read.