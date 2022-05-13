Chris Rock Takes Johnny Depp’s Side Amid Amber Heard Trial: ‘Believe All Women Except Amber’

Comedian Chris Rock, 57, is clearly team Johnny Depp, 58. On May 12, Chris took the stage in London to kick off his Ego Death tour in the UK. Instead of starting off the show with commentary about the infamous Oscar’s “slap heard around the world,” Chris had some choice words to say about Amber Heard, 36. According to LAD Bible, Chris had the audience roaring with laughter when he blasted Amber’s testimony during the $50 million defamation trial against her ex-husband.

As reported, Amber allegedly told Johnny’s former executive chauffeur and security guard, Starling Jenkins III that she defecated in the bed that she once shared with Johnny — a revelation that has spun a considerable amount of memes on social media. Chris, however, took his jabs to the stage, telling the packed London crown, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine but she’s not s** fine. She s** in his bed. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p***… I’ve been with some crazy b*** but godd***.”

The shocking defecation revelation happened on April 28 when Starling gave his testimony to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, via a video live feed. During his video testimony, Starling said that, after a major fight between Amber and Johnny during their rocky marriage, he had a conversation with her “pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss’s bed.” He added that she told him it was”a horrible practical joke gone wrong,” during a conversation they had when Starling was driving her to the Coachella festival in Indio, California, in 2016.

Although a ton of shocking details have come out regarding Johnny and Amber’s tumultuous marriage, which include an alleged finger-severing incident that Johnny said happened because of a Vodka bottle that the Aquaman actress threw at him, the defecation proclamation is, by far, one of the most cringe-worthy admissions. The trial is currently on a break and resumes on May 16. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Johnny jetted to, of all places, London to reenergize before this upcoming week’s cross-examination against Amber. “It’s been really refreshing for Johnny because it’s given him some personal space away from the media attention surrounding the case,” a source told us. “Johnny appreciates that he can go through town along the south coast and walk along the street virtually unnoticed,” the source said. “He’s using this week to re-energize for the next phase of the trial.”