Kat Graham Engaged: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star To Marry Her BF After Grand Proposal In Mexico

Kat Graham is ready to walk down the aisle! The Vampire Diaries star, 32, is set to marry director/producer Darren Genet, 52, after the couple got engaged a few weeks ago, according to People. The adorable couple, who have yet to announce the happy news, did the deed while on a romantic trip to Mexico for Darren’s birthday, per the outlet’s source, who added, “Kat is madly in love and couldn’t be happier.”

Darren shared photos from the incredible trip to the wellness and spa resort, where he holds his new fiancée closely and showers her with affection. “Blissed out and incredibly grateful for this birthday weekend spent at @thehouseofaia with such amazing people. Life changing! Thanks to my love @katgraham for bringing me here for such a profound experience.” In the comment section, she wrote, “Love you baby!!!!!”

The insider noted that the pair didn’t start dating after meeting on the set of Kat’s CW show, where Darren was a cinematographer on a few episodes of the episodes. However, they reportedly began dating in 2017, shortly after the series finale. They also collaborated last August on a project for Kat’s alter ego called Toro Gato, where the artist released six music videos for a new EP. Darren directed all of the music videos, with the first being a single called “Swim.” At the time, Kat said, “I’ve been working on this since 2016 and I didn’t want to come out like this. I think a lot of it was the pandemic. A lot of it was looking at young Black girls crying after watching me celebrate my ‘fro and seeing that there is something really cool in truth.”

View Related Gallery Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge: Photos Of The Engaged Couple Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Influencer Sofia Richie acts coy while being spotted out with a new mystery man! The two got caught by paparazzi picking up food at Matsuhisa and as they tried to leave they ended up getting caught in the flash frenzy. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

While the couple have kept a low profile by attending only a handful of red-carpet events — like the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in December of last year — they have popped up now and again on Kat’s social media. Around the holidays, she shared cute snaps of the couple celebrating Christmas and Hanukah. “However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness,” she wrote alongside the pics.