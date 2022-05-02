Kourtney Kardashian Slays LBD & Holds Hands With Travis Barker In NYC Ahead Of Met Gala

Kourtney Kardashian looked fabulous when she held hands with Travis Barker while out to eat in NYC ahead of the Met Gala.

May 2, 2022 12:45PM EDT
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker keep it casual rocking hoodies while leaving their New York Hotel than New Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out and about, Milan, Italy - 30 Apr 2022 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shopping in Milan and leaving the city with a private flyMilan plane
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian has touched down in New York City for the Met Gala and she looked fierce when she stepped out to dinner with Travis Barker. The 43-year-old held hands with Travis, 46, as they went out to eat with Kourtney’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner. For the occasion, Kourt put her toned legs on display in a tiny black dress.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a tiny black dress with a leather jacket & platform boots while holding hands with Travis Barker at dinner in NYC on May 1. (BACKGRID)

Kourtney opted to wear a tight black dress with a super short hem and a black hood. On top of the LBD, Kourt rocked a baggy black leather jacket and styled her edgy look with tight black platform boots that ended in the middle of her calves.

As for Travis, he rocked a black hoodie with a skull on the front, styled with black skinny jeans, a silver-studded cutoff vest, and black leather shoes.

Kendall looked just as fabulous when she wore a pair of tight, high-waisted beige flare leg pants with a tiny crop top and a baggy brown corduroy jacket on top. She topped her look off with a bedazzled purse and brown leather booties.

This week, Kourtney has rocked some stylish outfits and one of our favorites was her outfit in Milan on April 27. Kourtney rocked a black leather Nour Hammer Kerry Jacket as a dress and styled the look with a pair of matching black Proenza Schouler Buckled Leather Shoes.

Aside from this look, she also recently wore a pair of baggy black cargo pants with a crop top and an oversized windbreaker. She topped her look off with chunky Balenciaga Track Sneakers, a Balenciaga Black Mini Neo Classic Bag, and a pair of Balenciaga Bb0121S1 Oval-Frame Sunglasses.

